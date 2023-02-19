Kenco Iced Or Hot Salted Caramel Latte 8 X 20.3G

Very good
Bought as part of a promotion and was pleasantly surpsised. I normally dont like instant coffee but this was great
Wow!
These are lovely. I was working month end when the sun was out and needed a caffein hit so tried these. They taste as good at the ones you get from a full coffee shop! I will buy these again!
Lovely hot or cold - best with some milk added, not just water.
Tasty
I preferred these as a hot drink but would be good ice cold on a hot day. They are quite sweet but great for any time of day. Will buy again. Purchased as part of a promotion.
OK, but not cold
Im quite a coffee snob so I generally don't buy the powdered latte mixes. But I do like trying new flavours and different ways of drinking coffee so thought I'd try this. I didn't really like it too much and thought it was overly sweet while it works. Okay hot, it doesn't really dissolve nicely when cold
Great
We had this as an iced coffee and honestly you wouldnt be able to tell it was home made delicious we added chocolate sauce
Nice treat
This is a nice treat, and offers flexibility of having hot or cold.
Easy coffee
Very Easy to prepare and tasty caramel taste. all our family Love it.
Can't taste the Coffee! Sweet frothy taste only.
Frothy and sweet
Only tried this hot so far. I always put a bit of cold milk in first. Its nice and frothy and smooth. No sludge left in the bottom of the mug. Very sweet so i added some extra water too. I expect it doesnt taste as sweet when its cold. I’ll happily drink the rest of the box. Prefer another less sweet brand for a hot drink though