We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kenco Iced Or Hot Salted Caramel Latte 8 X 20.3G

4.4(34)Write a review
Kenco Iced Or Hot Salted Caramel Latte 8 X 20.3G
£1.75
£1.08/100g

Each 20.3g serving contains

Energy
335kJ
79kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

-

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1648 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage
  • Iced or Hot Perfect for Any Occasion. A refreshingly smooth and sweet Salted Caramel Latte you can enjoy iced or hot. Expertly blended to a coffee shop quality for a deliciously velvety sip, perfect for any occasion. Simply swirl in hot water for those moments when you need to unwind, or add cold water instead if you're in the mood for a delicious ice cold refreshing hit. Why not use hot or cold milk in place of water if you're looking for an even creamier, more indulgent drink. Home of cofficionados since 1923, Kenco is made up of hundreds of experts passionate about the excellence of coffee. From growing and harvesting, to roasting and blending, we're dedicated to delivering coffee that not only tastes smooth, flavourful and well-balanced - but coffee that is sustainably and responsibly sourced too.Uplifting indulgence whichever way you fancy. Iced Latte or Hot Latte.
  • If you liked this, why not try the iced/hot vanilla latte.
  • Let's make great coffee together.
  • Front of pack depicts serving suggestion only. Syrup and salted caramel pieces not included
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • On the Go
  • Salted Caramel Latte Sachets
  • Pack size: 162.4G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (17%), Maltodextrin, Palm Kernel Oil, Instant Coffee (5, 6%), Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Modified Starch, Anticaking Agent (E551), Milk Proteins, Stabilizer (E340), Thickener (E415), Emulsifier (E481)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

For best before see below. Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • It's the Way You Make It
  • 1. Indulgence begins with one sachet of kenco iced/hot latte
  • Empty it into your favourite mug
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot or cold water
  • If making hot, water should not be boiling
  • 3. Stir well until it looks smooth & silky
  • A longer stir makes it even better
  • Sip, savour & enjoy!

Number of uses

8 sticks / pack

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,

Net Contents

8 x 20.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer serving*RI%
Energy1648 kJ335 kJ
-390 kcal79 kcal4 %
Fat7.0 g1.4 g2 %
of which saturates6.9 g1.4 g7 %
Carbohydrates74 g15 g6 %
of which sugars50 g10 g11 %
Dietary Fibre0.4 g0.1 g-
Protein7.0 g1.4 g3 %
Salt1.88 g0.38 g6 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
8 sticks / pack---
View all Cappuccino, Latte & Mocha

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

34 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very good

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion and was pleasantly surpsised. I normally dont like instant coffee but this was great

Wow!

5 stars

These are lovely. I was working month end when the sun was out and needed a caffein hit so tried these. They taste as good at the ones you get from a full coffee shop! I will buy these again!

Lovely hot or cold - best with some milk added, no

5 stars

Lovely hot or cold - best with some milk added, not just water.

Tasty

4 stars

I preferred these as a hot drink but would be good ice cold on a hot day. They are quite sweet but great for any time of day. Will buy again. Purchased as part of a promotion.

OK, but not cold

3 stars

Im quite a coffee snob so I generally don't buy the powdered latte mixes. But I do like trying new flavours and different ways of drinking coffee so thought I'd try this. I didn't really like it too much and thought it was overly sweet while it works. Okay hot, it doesn't really dissolve nicely when cold

Great

4 stars

We had this as an iced coffee and honestly you wouldnt be able to tell it was home made delicious we added chocolate sauce

Nice treat

4 stars

This is a nice treat, and offers flexibility of having hot or cold.

Easy coffee

5 stars

Very Easy to prepare and tasty caramel taste. all our family Love it.

Can't taste the Coffee! Sweet frothy taste only.

1 stars

Can't taste the Coffee! Sweet frothy taste only.

Frothy and sweet

4 stars

Only tried this hot so far. I always put a bit of cold milk in first. Its nice and frothy and smooth. No sludge left in the bottom of the mug. Very sweet so i added some extra water too. I expect it doesnt taste as sweet when its cold. I’ll happily drink the rest of the box. Prefer another less sweet brand for a hot drink though

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here