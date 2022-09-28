Tesco Finest Chicken Legs Mushroom White Wine & Tarragon 615G
1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ / 165kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned chicken legs with mushroom and onions with a sachet of white wine, cream and tarragon sauce.
- Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in succulence and flavour.
- Succulent British chicken legs, slow cooked with chestnut mushrooms and onions, served with a creamy white wine and tarragon sauce.
- Pack size: 615G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Legs (68%), White Wine, Cream and Tarragon Sauce [Water, White Wine (Sulphites), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Tarragon, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Yeast Extract, Bay Leaf, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Chestnut Mushroom, Onion, Sugar, Vegetable Oils [Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Salt, Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Honey Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Rosemary, Maltodextrin, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Yeast Extract, Parsley, Black Garlic Extract Powder, Garlic Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove outer packaging and place sachet to one side. Empty contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, discard half of the juices, pour sauce around the chicken legs and mix with the remaining juices. Return to the oven for the final 10 minutes. Stir the sauce before serving.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
615g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (197g)
|Energy
|687kJ / 165kcal
|1354kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|18.3g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|17.2g
|33.8g
|Salt
|0.78g
|1.53g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
