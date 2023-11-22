YANKEE PINK SANDS PLUG REFILL 2 X 18.5

Providing up to 30 days of authentic Yankee Candle fragrance, ScentPlug Refills are for use with your Yankee Candle ScentPlug Diffuser (sold separately). With a redesigned base to ensure consistent, room filling fragrance and a variety of new shade designs, as well as three intensity settings for a customisable experience, the Yankee Candle plug in air freshener is ready to fragrance any room. Starter Kit Contains: 2 x ScentPlug Refill fragranced oils (18.5 ml)

The Yankee Candle® brand helps create that special ambiance for savouring moments and making memories together. Our in-house fragrance experts have found new and innovative ways for your consumers to do just that. They have explored key trends to bring you relevant offerings that your consumers will be looking for — including candle innovations, a new diffuser, and an inspiring new fragrance collection.

An exotic island escape in the beautiful mix of bright citrus, sweet florals and spicy vanilla Plug in air freshener oils each provide up to 30 days of consistent, room-filling fragrance Neutral, minimalistic design complements your home décor Scented wax melts are easy to sample and mix to create your own custom ambiance Includes: 2 x Pink Sands ScentPlug Refills (18.5 ml)

Pack size: 37ML

Produce of

Made in China