New
Tesco Finest 4 Trillionaires Cookie Cups
One cookie cup
- Energy
- 1313kJ
-
- 313kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.4g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.6g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 26.5g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1960kJ / 468kcal
Product Description
- 4 Milk chocolate chip cookies covered with caramel buttercream and finished with white chocolate drizzle and chocolate coated crispies.
- Deep filled soft cookie dough base, topped with delicious caramel buttercream. Finished with a white chocolate drizzle & a trio of wheat balls.
- Deep filled soft cookie dough base topped with delicious caramel flavoured buttercream & a white chocolate drizzle.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Buttercream (20%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Colour (Plain Caramel), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Glucose, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerol)], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Egg, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Solids, Milk Solids, Fat Free Milk Solids, Rice Flour, Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Tapioca Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie cup
|Energy
|1960kJ / 468kcal
|1313kJ / 313kcal
|Fat
|21.5g
|14.4g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|63.7g
|42.7g
|Sugars
|39.6g
|26.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.4g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.