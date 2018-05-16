We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Finest 4 Trillionaires Cookie Cups

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 4 Trillionaires Cookie Cups
£3.25
£0.81/each

One cookie cup

Energy
1313kJ
313kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14.4g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.6g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.5g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1960kJ / 468kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Milk chocolate chip cookies covered with caramel buttercream and finished with white chocolate drizzle and chocolate coated crispies.
  • Deep filled soft cookie dough base, topped with delicious caramel buttercream. Finished with a white chocolate drizzle & a trio of wheat balls.
  • Deep filled soft cookie dough base topped with delicious caramel flavoured buttercream & a white chocolate drizzle.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Buttercream (20%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Colour (Plain Caramel), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Glucose, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerol)], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Demerara Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Egg, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Solids, Milk Solids, Fat Free Milk Solids, Rice Flour, Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Tapioca Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie cup
Energy1960kJ / 468kcal1313kJ / 313kcal
Fat21.5g14.4g
Saturates11.4g7.6g
Carbohydrate63.7g42.7g
Sugars39.6g26.5g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein4.4g2.9g
Salt0.40g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here