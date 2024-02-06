We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Classic Gravy Sachet 26G

£1.20

£4.62/100g

Vegetarian

Delicious classic gravy mix for a rich, creamy and smooth gravy.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 5 MinsPerfect for All Your Favourite Meat & Vegetable DishesJust Add: 300ml WaterNo Artificial ColoursNo Added Preservatives or MsgNo Hydrogenated FatsFull of FlavourSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 26G

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Natural Flavourings, Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Sugar, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4-6 Servings

Net Contents

26g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: 300ml Water2 Easy Steps...1 Stir the gravy mix with water in a small saucepan.2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until the gravy is rich and smooth.Microwave (800W)... Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Empty the gravy mix into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Stir in water and heat on full power for 4 mins, stirring every minute until rich and smooth. Stir well and ensure piping hot before serving.Try Something Different... Fry sliced red onions until softened, add to the prepared classic gravy and serve over sausages with creamy mashed potatoes and peas.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

