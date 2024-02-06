Schwartz Classic Gravy Sachet 26G

Delicious classic gravy mix for a rich, creamy and smooth gravy. Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

Ready in 5 Mins Perfect for All Your Favourite Meat & Vegetable Dishes Just Add: 300ml Water No Artificial Colours No Added Preservatives or Msg No Hydrogenated Fats Full of Flavour Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 26G

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Natural Flavourings, Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Sugar, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4-6 Servings

Net Contents

26g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: 300ml Water 2 Easy Steps... 1 Stir the gravy mix with water in a small saucepan. 2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until the gravy is rich and smooth. Microwave (800W)... Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Empty the gravy mix into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Stir in water and heat on full power for 4 mins, stirring every minute until rich and smooth. Stir well and ensure piping hot before serving. Try Something Different... Fry sliced red onions until softened, add to the prepared classic gravy and serve over sausages with creamy mashed potatoes and peas.

Additives