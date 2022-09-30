Nivea Rainbow Soft Skin Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA RAINBOW SOFT SKIN GIFT SET
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC Cardboard only
- Printed using Mineral Oil free inks
- NIVEA Rainbow Soft Skincare Gift Set - Spoil someone special.
- Spoil someone special with our NIVEA Rainbow Soft Skin gift set which includes 4 must have skincare products. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The full gift set includes:
- 1. NIVEA Fresh Blends Fresh Cherry Anti-perspirant Spray 150ml, absorbs sweat and neutralises odours leaving you feeling fresh and clean every day. A reliable 48 hour antiperspirant protection with a long-lasting fragrance.
- 2. NIVEA Love Fun Times Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel 250ml, enriched with Vitamin C and a vibrant scent of Pink Grapefruit to stimulate your senses, refresh and cleanse your skin.
- 3. NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
- 4. NIVEA Gentle Cleansing Cream Wash 150ml, with Natural Almond Oil gently purifies, cleanses and removes daily impurities. The gentle formula is specifically made to sooth and moisturise skin, perfect for dry and sensitive skin.
- Nivea® Fresh Cherry Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, Nivea Love Fun Times Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Spain.
- Nivea Gentle Cream Wash
- Made in Poland.
- Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Information
Ingredients
Nivea® Fresh Cherry Anti-Perspirant Deodorant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Parfum, Nivea Love Fun Times Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Vaccinium Macrocarpon Fruit Juice, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, CI 16035, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Gentle Cream Wash: Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Methylpropanodiol, Bis Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate 2, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Decyl Oleate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Decyl Glucoside, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Lactose, Panthenyl Triacetate, Aluminum Hydroxide, Pantolactone, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl-Ionone, Parfum, CI 73360
Warnings
- Nivea® Fresh Cherry Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
- Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes.
- Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Nivea® Fresh Cherry Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
