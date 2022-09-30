Nivea Men Sensitive Ultra Calming Shower & Shave Care Kit
Product Description
- NIVEA MEN SENS ULT CALMING SHWR & SHAVE CARE KIT
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC Cardboard only
- Printed using Mineral Oil free inks
- www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
- NIVEA MEN Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Shower & Shave Care Kit - Everything needed for a smooth, comfortable shave
- Let loved ones achieve the perfect shave with the NIVEA MEN Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Shower & Shave Care Kit. Designed for the man who wants a smooth shave with instant protection and zero irritation.
- The gift set for men contains:
- 1. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Liquid Shaving Cream 200ml, with 100% plant-based Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin E to instantly minimise skin stress, such as dryness, irritations or stress lines. The shaving cream for men softens facial hair for an effortless razor glide as the skin is left happy and healthy-looking.
- 2. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Facial Balm 150ml, a lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula that combines 100% plant-based Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin E to instantly soothe, hydrate, and revitalise the skin.
- 3. NIVEA MEN Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Shower Gel 400ml, a mild formula with 100% plant-based Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin E for visibly healthy looking skin. The men's body wash cares for the skin and planet with a formula that is 98% biodegradable & microplastic free*
- 4. Reusable bamboo razor is included for a seamless, plastic-free shaving experience.
- (*UNEP definition)
- Nivea® Men Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Shower Gel
- Made in Germany
- Nivea Men Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Liquid Shaving Cream and Nivea Men Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Facial Balm
- Made in Poland.
- Bamboo Razor
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Razor Handle 97% Bamboo & 3% Vinyl Acetate Resin, Razor Hold 97% Wheatfibre & 3% Vinyl Acetate Resin, Blade 100% Stainless Steel, Razor Cover 100% PP (Polypropylene).
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
- Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Information
Ingredients
Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Shower Gel: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citric Acid, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Liquid Shaving Cream: Aqua, Myristic Acid, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Sensitive Pro Ultra-Calming Facial Balm: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Methyl-Propanediol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroxanthan Gum, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum
Warnings
- BAMBOO RAZOR
- Caution: It contains sharp blades.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245 Hamburg.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
Safety information
BAMBOO RAZOR Caution: It contains sharp blades. Keep out of reach of children.
