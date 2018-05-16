New
Bear Smoothie Year Old Year Old Strawberry & Banana 5 X 20G
Product Description
- Gently baked fruit rolls with apples, pears, strawberries & bananas.
- Bear is growing a better tomorrow
- Discover our charity projects & sustainability mission BEARsnacks.co.uk
- Download the bearcards app and track your Bear card collecting adventure
- Yoyos are grrreat for baking. For healthy recipes visit bearsnacks.co.uk
- What makes BEAR different?
- 100% Natural ingredients - with no added nonsense
- No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars from whole fruit & gluten free oats
- Never from juice concentrates - only Whole Fruit
- What's in your pack of yoyos?
- 2 high fibre real fruit rolls gently baked for natural goodness & real flavour + a real fun BEAR card to keep, trade collect
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
- 1 of your 5 a day
- 62 kcal per 2 rolls
- REAL Fruit, REAL Flavour, REAL Fun!
- No added sugar
- Gluten free
- Nut free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Apples (48%), Pears (34%), Gluten Free Oat Extract (9%), Strawberry (4%), Bananas (4%) Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Black Carrot Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool & dry place
Preparation and Usage
- How do you eat your yoyo?
- Unroll and chew it?
- Chomp it?
- Tear it?
- Pop it?
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Bear,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 1311,
- St. Albans,
- AL1 9FL.
Return to
- Give us a growl
- bear.uk@bearsnacks.com
- www.BEARsnacks.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (20g)
|Energy
|1320 kJ
|264 kJ
|-
|312 kcal
|62 kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|13g
|of which sugars*
|48g
|9.6g
|Fibre
|9.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.01g
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
