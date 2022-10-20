Tesco Finest Deli Chicken Breast with Chorizo Stuffing 108g
One slice
- Energy
- 183kJ
-
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Cooked formed chicken breast slices with gluten free pork and chorizo stuffing.
- Our Tesco Finest cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our tender British chicken breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt and chicken stock, and topped with a gluten free pork and chorizo stuffing.
- 4 SLICES Topped with a pork and chorizo stuffing, and slow cooked for tenderness.
- Pack size: 108G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (83%), Gluten Free Pork and Chorizo Stuffing [Pork, Red Pepper, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Flavouring, Paprika, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and British and Spanish pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
108g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (27g)
|Energy
|678kJ / 162kcal
|183kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|24.4g
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.