We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Deli Chicken Breast with Chorizo Stuffing 108g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Deli Chicken Breast with Chorizo Stuffing 108g
£3.00
£2.78/100g

One slice

Energy
183kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 678kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked formed chicken breast slices with gluten free pork and chorizo stuffing.
  • Our Tesco Finest cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our tender British chicken breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt and chicken stock, and topped with a gluten free pork and chorizo stuffing.
  • 4 SLICES Topped with a pork and chorizo stuffing, and slow cooked for tenderness.
  • Pack size: 108G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (83%), Gluten Free Pork and Chorizo Stuffing [Pork, Red Pepper, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Flavouring, Paprika, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and British and Spanish pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

108g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (27g)
Energy678kJ / 162kcal183kJ / 44kcal
Fat6.4g1.7g
Saturates2.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein24.4g6.6g
Salt0.63g0.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Deli Counter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here