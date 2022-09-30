W7 Pout Perfection Lip Essentials Set
Product Description
- W7 Pout Perfection Lip Essentials Set
- Matte Lipstick, Lip Liner, Shimmer Lipstick, Lip Plum-Effect Lipgloss
- The pout perfection gift set contains 4 lip essentials to line define and plump that pout in W7s must-have nude shade blush nude!
Information
Ingredients
Blush Nude Lipstick: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Microcrystalline Wax / Cera Microcristallina / Cire Microcristalline, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Synthetic Wax, Talc, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Mica, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter(Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter), Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Calcium, Sodium Borosilicate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Fragrance/ Parfum, Methicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tin Oxide, Benzyl Benzoate. May contain [+/-]: CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (Iron Oxide), CI 77492(Iron Oxide), CI 77499(Iron Oxide), CI 15850(Red 6 Lake), CI 45380(Red 21 Lake), CI 42090(Blue 1 Lake), Blush Nude Lip Liner: Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Synthetic Wax, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Microcrystalline Wax / Cera Microcristallina / Cire Microcristalline, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Mica, Talc, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter(Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter), Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Ethyhexylglycerin, Methicone, Dimethicone. May contain [+/-] CI 77891(Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (Iron Oxide), CI 77492(Iron Oxide), CI 77499(Iron Oxide), CI 15850(Red 6 Lake), CI 45380(Red 21 Lake), CI 42090(Blue 1 Lake), CI 45410(Red 27 Lake), Blush Nude Lip Gloss: Tridecyl Trimellitate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isononyl Isononanoate, Polyisobutene, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Microcrystalline Wax / Cera Microcristallina / Cire Microcristalline, Silica, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter(Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter), Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Mica, Fragrance / Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Laminaria Ochroleuca Extract, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Benzyl Benzoate. May contain [+/-] CI 77492(Iron Oxide), CI 77891(Titanium Dioxide), CI 15850(Red 6 Lake), CI 77491 (Iron Oxide), CI 45410(Red 27 Lake), CI 77499(Iron Oxide), CI 19140(Yellow 5 Lake), Blush Nude Lip Plump-Effect Gloss: Tridecyl Trimellitate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isononyl Isononanoate, Polyisobutene, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Microcrystalline Wax / Cera Microcristallina / Cire Microcristalline, Silica, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter(Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter), Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Mica, Fragrance / Parfume, Ethylhexylglycerin, Laminaria Ochroleuca Extract, Tin Oxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Benzyl Benzoate. May contain [+/-] CI 77891(Titanium Dioxide), CI 15850(Red 6 Lake), CI 45380(Red 21 Lake), CI 77491(Iron Oxide), CI 77492(Iron Oxide), CI 77499(Iron Oxide), CI 42090(Blue 1 Lake)
Produce of
Made in China
Distributor address
- Warpaint London PLC.,
- England,
- SL0 9HW.
- MLMS Inc.,
- New York,
- N.Y. 10001,
Return to
- Warpaint London PLC.,
- England,
- SL0 9HW.
- R.P. Warpaint Cosmetics (ROI) Limited,
- Dublin 4,
- D04 TR29,
- IE.
