Pizza Express Siciliana Ham, Mushroom & Mascarpone Pizza 354g
Per 1/2 Pizza
- Energy
- 2158kJ
-
- 515kcal
- 26%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 21.4g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.0g
- 45%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.2g
- 37%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128 kJ
Product Description
- A rosemary infused pizza base topped with mascarpone sauce, mozzarella cheese, Rostello cooked ham, garlic mushrooms and mascarpone cheese.
- Why stop at the top?
- Rosemary infused base for ultimate flavour
- Herb Infused Base
- Pack size: 354G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Mascarpone Cheese (8%) (Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins), Rostello Ham (7%) (Pork Leg, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Orange Juice Powder, Marsala Wine, Preservative: Potassium Nitrite, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate), Mushroom (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Milk, Regato Cheese (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Flat Leaf Parsley, Cornflour, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Wheat Flour, Parsley, Garlic, Deactivated Yeast, Thyme, Black Pepper, Butter (Milk), Pectins, Dried Parsley, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze. For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. Guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperatures below.
2. Remove all packaging.
3. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
4. Cook in line with the timings below.
You will know it's done when the cheese is golden brown.
5. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven. Enjoy!
220°C 19 mins, Fan 200°C 19 mins, Gas 7 19 mins
Produce of
Produced using Pork from the Netherlands
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza so we can make it the best it can be.
- You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- EU Registered Address:
- 38 Main Street,
Net Contents
354g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as cooked
|Per 1/2 Pizza as cooked
|Energy
|1128 kJ
|2158kJ
|-
|269kcal
|515kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|21.4g
|of which Saturates
|4.7g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrates
|31.4g
|60.1g
|of which Sugars
|4.7g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|26.67g
|3.6g
|Protein
|9.7g
|18.5g
|Salt
|1.15g
|2.2g
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
