Pizza Express Siciliana Ham, Mushroom & Mascarpone Pizza 354g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from chilled

Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. Guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperatures below.

2. Remove all packaging.

3. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.

4. Cook in line with the timings below.

You will know it's done when the cheese is golden brown.

5. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven. Enjoy!

220°C 19 mins, Fan 200°C 19 mins, Gas 7 19 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperatures below.

2. Remove all packaging.

3. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.

4. Cook in line with the timings below.

You will know it's done when the cheese is golden brown.

5. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven. Enjoy!

220°C 12 mins, Fan 200°C 12 mins, Gas 7 12 mins

