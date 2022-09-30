Dove Truly Beauty Bag Gift Set
- Dove Truly Beauty Bag Gift Set
- Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gifts for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Truly Pampered Delights Gift Set features three full-sized Dove products that are sure to transform her daily routine into an immersive ritual for the body, mind, and soul. Infused with the warm scent of shea butter and vanilla, Dove Pampering Body Wash 225 ml wraps her in a cloud of rich, creamy lather for a soothing sensory experience that will leave her feeling truly relaxed. Its ultra-moisturising, sulphate-SLES-free formula is enriched with Triple Moisture Serum to leave her skin smoother and softer before she’s even stepped out of the shower. Dove Pampering Care Body Lotion 250 ml combines nourishing shea butter with the relaxing scent of warm vanilla for a luxurious experience that will soothe her skin and senses. Not only does it moisturise the surface of her skin, it also delivers deep nourishment* for a lasting soft feel. Inspired by the rituals of Indian women, Dove Restoring Care Hand Cream 75 ml is infused with coconut oil and almond milk to provide both instant and long-lasting moisturisation, and comfort her senses with an indulgent fragrance. Its super-rich formula helps improve skin quality to restore her hands, leaving them extra soft and radiant. The set is complemented by an exclusive Dove beauty bag, which is perfect for storing her beauty essentials in style. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this selection of pampering gifts from Dove. Wherever she may go, make sure she arrives, and stays, naturally beautiful. *within the stratum corneum
- Treat your loved one to the Dove Truly Pampered Delights Gift Set, which includes three full-size Dove products and a white beauty bag
- These gifts for her are designed to turn her daily routine into an indulgent experience that will leave her feeling naturally beautiful, all day
- Dove Pampering Body Wash 225 ml helps minimise skin dryness, giving her instantly softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Made with 100% natural oil, Dove Pampering Care Body Lotion 250 ml deeply* nourishes dry skin to leave it beautifully soft and smooth
- Infused with coconut oil and almond milk, Dove Restoring Care Hand Cream 75 ml deeply* moisturises and softens rough, dry hands while leaving a comforting, creamy fragrance
- This set of gifts for women comes complete with an elegant, white Dove beauty bag that’s perfect for carrying all of her beauty essentials
Dove Pampering Body Wash 225ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Capryloyl Glycine, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Caprylic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Capric Acid, Hydroxystearic Acid, Citric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. Dove Restoring Coconut Oil & Almond Milk Hand Cream 75ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sine Adipe Lac, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Citric Acid, Coumarin, CI 77891. DOVE LOTION SHEA BUTTER 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Coumarin, CI 77891
Germany
3 x 1 ℮
