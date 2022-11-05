We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte Sachets 4X23g

£3.10

£3.37/100g

Instant coffee beverage - toffee nut flavour.Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation Internationalstarbucks.com/social-impact
TYP Toffee Nut* Latte*FlavourThe Story of Starbucks® TYP Toffee Nut* LatteInspired by the iconic Starbucks® Toffee Nut Latte, we've crafted this seasonal favourite for you to prepare at home using the same high quality Arabica beans as our coffeehouses. Expertly blended together with dairy milk and our rich and buttery flavour of sweet toffee and toasted nuts for you to enjoy a deliciously familiar Starbucks® beverage.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Nestlé uses Starbucks trademarks under license.© 2022 Starbucks Corporation.
Rich & Buttery100% Arabica Coffee Beans
Pack size: 92G

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder (36, 6%), Skimmed Milk Powder (10, 6%), Coffee (6, 7%) (Instant Coffee (6, 6%), Roast and Ground Coffee), Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates, Sodium Citrates), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 4 mugs

Net Contents

4 x 23g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug.To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.Ready in an InstantInstant coffee beverage1 stick coffee + 180 ml water = 1 mug stir well

