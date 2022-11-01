Tesco Plant Chef 8 Fish Free Bites & Chips 310g
1/8 of a pack
- Energy
- 294kJ
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.0g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- Jackfruit and king oyster mushrooms in salt and vinegar seasoned batter, with potato chips.
- 100% plant based Jackfruit and king oyster mushrooms in salt and vinegar seasoned coating
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Jackfruit (11%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, King Oyster Mushroom (4%), Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Onion, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Soya Protein, Bamboo Fibre, Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose), Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, White Pepper, Rice Vinegar, Rice Starch, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Seaweed, Onion Powder.
Allergy Information
- Contains gluten, wheat and soya. May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 16-18 mins Remove all packaging and set the paper cones to one side. Place the frozen fish-free bites and chips in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Place cooked fish-free bites and chips into the cones and serve. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
Caution: Do not eat raw.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
310g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (31g**)
|Energy
|949kJ / 228kcal
|294kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22.8g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|2.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.72g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 250g.
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
