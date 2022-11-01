We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Plant Chef 8 Fish Free Bites & Chips 310g

Tesco Plant Chef 8 Fish Free Bites & Chips 310g
£3.50
£1.13/100g

1/8 of a pack

Energy
294kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Jackfruit and king oyster mushrooms in salt and vinegar seasoned batter, with potato chips.
  • 100% plant based Jackfruit and king oyster mushrooms in salt and vinegar seasoned coating
  • Pack size: 310G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Jackfruit (11%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, King Oyster Mushroom (4%), Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Onion, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Soya Protein, Bamboo Fibre, Dextrose, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid), Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose), Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, White Pepper, Rice Vinegar, Rice Starch, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Seaweed, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten, wheat and soya. May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 16-18 mins Remove all packaging and set the paper cones to one side. Place the frozen fish-free bites and chips in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Place cooked fish-free bites and chips into the cones and serve. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

310g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (31g**)
Energy949kJ / 228kcal294kJ / 71kcal
Fat13.0g4.0g
Saturates2.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate22.8g7.1g
Sugars1.8g0.6g
Fibre3.9g1.2g
Protein2.9g0.9g
Salt0.72g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 250g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

