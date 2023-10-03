We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Old Spice The Captain Gift Set
image 1 of Old Spice The Captain Gift Setimage 2 of Old Spice The Captain Gift Setimage 3 of Old Spice The Captain Gift Setimage 4 of Old Spice The Captain Gift Setimage 5 of Old Spice The Captain Gift Set

Old Spice The Captain Gift Set

5(5)
Write a review

£11.00

£11.00/each

This product is available until 23/12/2023

Old Spice The Captain Gift Set
If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. The Dark Captain Gift Set Box From Old Spice Contains The Captain Deodorant Stick And Shower Gel From Men. The Toiletries Come Packed In A Carton Box With The Dark Captain Design That's Ideal For The Aspiring Sailor Or Pirate In Your Life. The Gift Box Features The Captain Fragrance, With Notes Of Water And Citrus. This Modern Scent For Men Is Our Best Rated Scent* So You Just Can't Go Wrong With It Finally, The Box Gift Set Is Made From 80% Recycled Paper And With FSC Responsibly Sourced Materials How Is This Old Spice Gift Set For Men Not In Your Basket Yet. AHOY * Perfume Survey Among Top Competitors, 121 Males, UK 2021
Old Spice men's' gift sets, with irresistible scents, are the coolest gift for modern menDark Captain gift set contains Captain deodorant stick 50ml and shower gel 250mlThe perfect gift set for scentsational captains of the seasFeaturesthe scent Captain - a modern fragrance for men, featuring water and citrus notes

Ingredients

OLD SPICE CAPTAIN SHOWER GEL: Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sodium Lauryl Sulfate; Sodium Chloride; Cocamidopropyl Betaine; Parfum; Sodium Benzoate; Citric Acid; Linalool; Disodium EDTA; Sodium Hydroxide; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Magnesium Nitrate; Methylchloroisothiazolinone; Magnesium Chloride; Methylisothiazolinone; CI 42090; CI 17200, OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT STICK: Dipropylene Glycol; Aqua; Propylene Glycol; Sodium Stearate; Poloxamine 1307; Parfum; PPG-3 Myristyl Ether; Tetrasodium EDTA; Linalool; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Limonene; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; CI 42090

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here