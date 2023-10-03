Old Spice The Captain Gift Set

If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. The Dark Captain Gift Set Box From Old Spice Contains The Captain Deodorant Stick And Shower Gel From Men. The Toiletries Come Packed In A Carton Box With The Dark Captain Design That's Ideal For The Aspiring Sailor Or Pirate In Your Life. The Gift Box Features The Captain Fragrance, With Notes Of Water And Citrus. This Modern Scent For Men Is Our Best Rated Scent* So You Just Can't Go Wrong With It Finally, The Box Gift Set Is Made From 80% Recycled Paper And With FSC Responsibly Sourced Materials How Is This Old Spice Gift Set For Men Not In Your Basket Yet. AHOY * Perfume Survey Among Top Competitors, 121 Males, UK 2021

Old Spice men's' gift sets, with irresistible scents, are the coolest gift for modern men Dark Captain gift set contains Captain deodorant stick 50ml and shower gel 250ml The perfect gift set for scentsational captains of the seas Featuresthe scent Captain - a modern fragrance for men, featuring water and citrus notes

Ingredients

OLD SPICE CAPTAIN SHOWER GEL: Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sodium Lauryl Sulfate; Sodium Chloride; Cocamidopropyl Betaine; Parfum; Sodium Benzoate; Citric Acid; Linalool; Disodium EDTA; Sodium Hydroxide; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Magnesium Nitrate; Methylchloroisothiazolinone; Magnesium Chloride; Methylisothiazolinone; CI 42090; CI 17200, OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT STICK: Dipropylene Glycol; Aqua; Propylene Glycol; Sodium Stearate; Poloxamine 1307; Parfum; PPG-3 Myristyl Ether; Tetrasodium EDTA; Linalool; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Limonene; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; CI 42090