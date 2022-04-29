We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Holly's Food Emporium Sweet Chilli Oat Biscuits 100G

5(1)Write a review
Holly's Food Emporium Sweet Chilli Oat Biscuits 100G
£1.70
£1.70/100g

Product Description

  • Sweet chilli oat biscuits.
  • Crunchy oat biscuits with a chilli kick, ideal with cheddar cheese
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Oats (70%), Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (Distilled Monoglyceride), Flavouring, Colouring (Annatto Bixin, Curcumin)), Sweet Chilli Flavouring (10%) (Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder (Soya, Wheat), Dried Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Salt, Spice (Ginger, Paprika, Fennel Seed), Chilli Blend (Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Garlic), Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Parsley), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Cornish Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer to an airtight container and consume within 7 days.Best before end: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 08453 373 384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains:
Energy1909kJ / 455kcal
Fat16.5g
(of which saturates5.0g)
Carbohydrate62.3g
(of which sugars10.6g)
Protein10.3g
Salt3.2g
View all Oatcakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I really love them

5 stars

I really love them

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here