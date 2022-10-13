Itsu Umami Meatballs & Hoisin Glaze 261G

Very fishy and unpleasant flavour.
Plant-Based Meatball (81%) (Water, Pea Protein (18%), Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Shea, Coconut], Parsley, Onion, Garlic, Thickener: Methylcellulose; Tamarind Concentrate, Vegetable Fibres [Pea Potato], Natural Flavouring, Potato Starch, Vegetable Concentrates [Caramelised Carrot, Beetroot, Carrot], Potato Maltodextrin, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Ginger, Lemongrass Oil), Hoisin Sauce (19%) (Sugar, Water, Red Miso [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol], Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol], Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Mixed Spices, Salt)
Keep frozen - 18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 12 meatballs
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure meatballs are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: - Pre-heat oven to 200°C.
- Set sauce sachet aside to thaw.
- Place meatballs on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.
- Place in the centre of the oven & cook for 12 mins.
- Pour sauce over meatballs, mix & cook for a further 2 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: - Set sauce sachet aside to thaw.
- Pre-heat 1/2 tsp of oil in a medium sized pan on a medium-low heat.
- Add meatballs, cover with lid & cook for 18 mins, turning frequently.
- Stir through sauce sachet until meatballs are evenly coated.
Made in the UK
This pack contains 2 servings
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
261g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: serving (1/2 pack)
|Energy (kJ)
|769
|1003
|Energy (kcal)
|184
|240
|Fat (g)
|8.1
|11
|of which saturates (g)
|2.9
|3.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|15
|20
|of which sugars (g)
|8.6
|11
|Fibre (g)
|2.8
|3.7
|Protein(g)
|10
|14
|Salt (g)
|1.4
|1.8
This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
