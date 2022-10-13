Itsu Umami Meatballs & Hoisin Glaze 261G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 12 meatballs

For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure meatballs are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.



Oven cook

Instructions: - Pre-heat oven to 200°C.

- Set sauce sachet aside to thaw.

- Place meatballs on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.

- Place in the centre of the oven & cook for 12 mins.

- Pour sauce over meatballs, mix & cook for a further 2 mins.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: - Set sauce sachet aside to thaw.

- Pre-heat 1/2 tsp of oil in a medium sized pan on a medium-low heat.

- Add meatballs, cover with lid & cook for 18 mins, turning frequently.

- Stir through sauce sachet until meatballs are evenly coated.

