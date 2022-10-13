We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Itsu Umami Meatballs & Hoisin Glaze 261G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Itsu Umami Meatballs & Hoisin Glaze 261G
£4.25
£1.63/100g

Product Description

  • Pea protein, ginger & lemongrass balls with a hoisin sauce
  • For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
  • Amazing glaze
  • Umami'meatballs are a testament to teamwork.
  • We created the recipe with our friends & plant-based clever cooks at Meatless Farm [the key was adding lemongrass & ginger].
  • The glazes are made by our sauce & broth master, Toshio. We've worked alongside him & his team for years to develop some of our most loved dishes. His amazing glaze puts the umami in the meatballs.
  • Cook from frozen
  • Source of protein
  • Powered by Meatless Farm
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 261G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Plant-Based Meatball (81%) (Water, Pea Protein (18%), Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Shea, Coconut], Parsley, Onion, Garlic, Thickener: Methylcellulose; Tamarind Concentrate, Vegetable Fibres [Pea Potato], Natural Flavouring, Potato Starch, Vegetable Concentrates [Caramelised Carrot, Beetroot, Carrot], Potato Maltodextrin, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Ginger, Lemongrass Oil), Hoisin Sauce (19%) (Sugar, Water, Red Miso [Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol], Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol], Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Mixed Spices, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen - 18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 12 meatballs
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure meatballs are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Oven cook
Instructions: - Pre-heat oven to 200°C.
- Set sauce sachet aside to thaw.
- Place meatballs on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.
- Place in the centre of the oven & cook for 12 mins.
- Pour sauce over meatballs, mix & cook for a further 2 mins.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: - Set sauce sachet aside to thaw.
- Pre-heat 1/2 tsp of oil in a medium sized pan on a medium-low heat.
- Add meatballs, cover with lid & cook for 18 mins, turning frequently.
- Stir through sauce sachet until meatballs are evenly coated.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions
  • With rice
  • With vegetables
  • With noodles
  • To share

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Street,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 53 Victoria Street,
  • Westminster,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0EU,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

261g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per: 100gas sold per: serving (1/2 pack)
Energy (kJ)7691003
Energy (kcal)184240
Fat (g)8.111
of which saturates (g)2.93.8
Carbohydrate (g)1520
of which sugars (g)8.611
Fibre (g)2.83.7
Protein(g)1014
Salt (g)1.41.8
This pack contains 2 servings--
View all Frozen Oriental & Chinese Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very fishy and unpleasant flavour.

1 stars

Very fishy and unpleasant flavour.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here