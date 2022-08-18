Chop Avocado & Cucumber Salad Dressing 120G

Awful !!!
Don't usually write reviews, but this was so awful I just had to! Too runny, ( perhaps the main ingredient being WATER should have been a warning!!), could not taste any avocado, and how anyone could describe it as "creamy" amazes me, plus, as far as using as a dip........well it would be more like DRIP, DRIP, DRIP.!!!!!! Would I recommend??? LOL!!! NO WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Would not even give 1 star, but cannot leave a review without doing so.
Great compliment to salads
great to add to salad fresh and tasty also tried it on wraps with with tomatoes cucumber and cheese enjoyed that to for a quick and easy lunch.
Not what I expected. Rather acidic? I love avocado
Not what I expected. Rather acidic? I love avocado and cucumber. This product didn’t taste like either. Will not buy again!