Chop Avocado & Cucumber Salad Dressing 120G

£1.25
£1.05/100g

Product Description

  • Avocado & cucumber salad dressing.
  • This easy to use, easy to drizzle tube, gives you better control for dressing your salad! A versatile creamy, avocado dressing that will add fresh cucumber notes. Delicious with any salad, drizzle over roasted vegetables or use as a dip.
  • No Fuss, Easy Squeeze
  • Use as a Dressing, Drizzle or a Dip
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Avocado (11%), Cucumber (7%), White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Green Chilli, Salt, Citrus Fibre, Garlic, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Coriander, Red Chilli, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 10 days and by use by date shown on cap.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings (15g)

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • JDM Food Group Ltd.,
  • Monument Road,
  • Bicker,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE20 3DJ.

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy375kJ/90kcal
Fat5.8g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate8.6g
of which sugars1.7g
Protein0.6g
Salt0.73g
Awful !!!

1 stars

Don't usually write reviews, but this was so awful I just had to! Too runny, ( perhaps the main ingredient being WATER should have been a warning!!), could not taste any avocado, and how anyone could describe it as "creamy" amazes me, plus, as far as using as a dip........well it would be more like DRIP, DRIP, DRIP.!!!!!! Would I recommend??? LOL!!! NO WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Would not even give 1 star, but cannot leave a review without doing so.

Great compliment to salads

4 stars

great to add to salad fresh and tasty also tried it on wraps with with tomatoes cucumber and cheese enjoyed that to for a quick and easy lunch.

Not what I expected. Rather acidic? I love avocado

1 stars

Not what I expected. Rather acidic? I love avocado and cucumber. This product didn’t taste like either. Will not buy again!

