Marigold Engevita B12 Nutritional Yeast Flakes Vegan 100g
Product Description
- Nutritional yeast flakes
- Engevita® yeast is high in B vitamins and minerals. It is a natural food grown on molasses under carefully controlled conditions. Engevita® is a primary inactive yeast of the genus Saccharomyces cerevisiae, entirely free from Candida albicans yeast.
- Engevita® is a registered trademark of the Lallemand group.
- Cheesy, nutty flavour
- The ideal condiment for soups, cereals and smoothies
- Ready to Eat
- High in B12
- High in Zinc
- High in Folic Acid
- High in Fibre
- High in Protein
- Gluten free
- Contains no artificial preservatives, colouring, flavouring or genetically-modified material
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Inactive Yeast (99%), Thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Pyridoxine (B6), Biotin (B7), Folic Acid (B9), Cyanocobalamin (B12), Zinc Sulfate
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard and Sulphites.
Storage
Replace lid securely after use and consume by best before end date (see base). Keep cool and dry.
Produce of
Produced in the EU. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Suggested Uses
- Delicious dissolved in water, milk, fruit/vegetable juices or sprinkled on soups, stews, casseroles, salads and breakfast cereals to enhance their flavour.
- To preserve valuable minerals, it is advisable not to heat above 100°C.
Number of uses
20 Servings (5g serving = 3 heaped teaspoons)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Base. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Seal. Recyclable
Name and address
- Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
- Clifton House,
- 46 Clifton Terrace,
- London,
- N4 3JP,
- UK.
Return to
- Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
- Clifton House,
- 46 Clifton Terrace,
- London,
- N4 3JP,
- UK.
- Woodbrook,
- Cournellan,
- R95 C2N4,
- Eire.
- www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5g Serving
|NRV* per 5g
|Energy
|1460kJ
|73kJ
|-
|349kcal
|17kcal
|Fat
|5g
|0.25g
|of which saturates
|1g
|0.05g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|0.95g
|of which sugars
|1g
|0.05g
|Fibre
|20g
|1g
|Protein
|47g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.01g
|Thiamine B1
|41mg
|2.1mg
|191%
|Riboflavin B2
|18mg
|0.9mg
|64%
|Niacin B3
|420mg
|21mg
|132%
|Pantothenic Acid B5
|140mg
|7mg
|117%
|Pyridoxine B6
|34mg
|1.7mg
|121%
|Folic Acid B9
|4000mcg
|200mcg
|100%
|Vitamin B12
|44mcg
|2.2mcg
|88%
|Zinc
|120mg
|6mg
|60%
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|The mineral content and vitamin values are subject to fluctuation
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.