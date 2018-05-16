We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Marigold Engevita B12 Nutritional Yeast Flakes Vegan 100g

Marigold Engevita B12 Nutritional Yeast Flakes Vegan 100g
£3.70
£3.70/100g

Product Description

  • Nutritional yeast flakes
  • Engevita® yeast is high in B vitamins and minerals. It is a natural food grown on molasses under carefully controlled conditions. Engevita® is a primary inactive yeast of the genus Saccharomyces cerevisiae, entirely free from Candida albicans yeast.
  • Engevita® is a registered trademark of the Lallemand group.
  • Cheesy, nutty flavour
  • The ideal condiment for soups, cereals and smoothies
  • Ready to Eat
  • High in B12
  • High in Zinc
  • High in Folic Acid
  • High in Fibre
  • High in Protein
  • Gluten free
  • Contains no artificial preservatives, colouring, flavouring or genetically-modified material
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
Information

Ingredients

Dried Inactive Yeast (99%), Thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Pyridoxine (B6), Biotin (B7), Folic Acid (B9), Cyanocobalamin (B12), Zinc Sulfate

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard and Sulphites.

Storage

Replace lid securely after use and consume by best before end date (see base). Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Produced in the EU. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested Uses
  • Delicious dissolved in water, milk, fruit/vegetable juices or sprinkled on soups, stews, casseroles, salads and breakfast cereals to enhance their flavour.
  • To preserve valuable minerals, it is advisable not to heat above 100°C.

Number of uses

20 Servings (5g serving = 3 heaped teaspoons)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Base. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Seal. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • Clifton House,
  • 46 Clifton Terrace,
  • London,
  • N4 3JP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Marigold Health Foods Ltd.,
  • Clifton House,
  • 46 Clifton Terrace,
  • London,
  • N4 3JP,
  • UK.
  • Woodbrook,
  • Cournellan,
  • R95 C2N4,
  • Eire.
  • www.marigoldhealthfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g ServingNRV* per 5g
Energy1460kJ73kJ
-349kcal17kcal
Fat5g0.25g
of which saturates1g0.05g
Carbohydrate19g0.95g
of which sugars1g0.05g
Fibre20g1g
Protein47g2.4g
Salt0.25g0.01g
Thiamine B141mg2.1mg191%
Riboflavin B218mg0.9mg64%
Niacin B3420mg21mg132%
Pantothenic Acid B5140mg7mg117%
Pyridoxine B634mg1.7mg121%
Folic Acid B94000mcg200mcg100%
Vitamin B1244mcg2.2mcg88%
Zinc120mg6mg60%
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value---
The mineral content and vitamin values are subject to fluctuation---
