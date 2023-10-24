We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
C-Sharp Unisex Reading Glasses & Case +2.5

C-Sharp Unisex Reading Glasses & Case +2.5

1(1)
Write a review

£7.75

£7.75/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

C-SHARP UNISEX READING GLASSES & CASE +2.5
Offering the convenience of sunglasses without having to switch between two pairs of glasses.Provides 100% UV protection to reduce eye strain, and increase the contrast of near vision outdoors under direct sunlight.Photochromic (light reactive lenses) which become darker when worn outside in the sun.Lightweight frame with spring hinge for maximum comfort.
FSC - FSC® 100% From well managed forests, FSC® A000532, www.fsc.org
Spring HingesUnisex Reading Glasses & CaseUV Coating100% UV ProtectionFilter cat 0 in faded state, filter cat 2 in darkened stateTwo Pairs in One Reading Glasses

Lower age limit

16 Years

View all Eye Care & Glasses

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here