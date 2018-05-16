New
Tesco Finest Black Cod Fillet
One typical black cod fillet
- Energy
- 1387kJ
-
- 334kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 26.8g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.5g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 268kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on, boneless black cod fillet (sablefish) (Anoplopoma fimbria) fillet, defrosted.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish exports work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
- Wild caught in the deep waters off the Pacific Coast, known for its rich and buttery flavour and delicate silky texture. WILD CAUGHT.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 19 mins. Loosely wrap the fillet in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Chilled: 10 mins. Heat a tablespoon (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Gently add the fillet skin side down and cook, turning halfway. This is only a guide, times my vary for thicker fillets.
Produce of
Caught in the Pacific Ocean, Packed in UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical black cod fillet (125g**)
|Energy
|1113kJ / 268kcal
|1387kJ / 334kcal
|Fat
|21.5g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|17.4g
|21.7g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.09g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1030mg
|1283mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 146g typically weighs 125g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
