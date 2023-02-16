We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Huggies Pure 0% Plastic Baby Wipes 48 Wipes

image 1 of Huggies Pure 0% Plastic Baby Wipes 48 Wipes

£0.90
Product Description

  • Huggies Pure 0% Plastic Baby Wipes 48 Wipes
  • Huggies® Pure 0% Plastic Baby Wipes are skin loving wipes, made from 100% naturally derived fibres. Infused with 99% pure water, fragrance free, clinically tested and packaged in recyclable packaging. They are gentle enough for baby's delicate skin whilst also being gentle on the planet. These wipes are approved by the British Skin Foundation.
  • Fragrance free with 99% pure water
  • Recyclable packaging
  • Clinically tested
  • These wipes are approved by the British Skin Foundation
  • Skin loving wipes with 100% naturally derived fibres
  • Pack size: 48SHT

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Dorking,
  • Tadworth,
  • KT20 7NS.

  • Or call 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core

48 x Wipes

30 Reviews

Great plastic free

5 stars

I really liked these wipes. I used on my 4 month old and would recommend to others

Absolutely amazing!

5 stars

I am so happy these are 0% plastic free! Super moist and easy to use. Great that they are also 99% water and no perfume. I have used them on my face and did not have a reaction which is good. Would recommend anyone to use them especially on small babies and children

A wipe above the rest

5 stars

Good all round wipe does what you want it to

Not too bad.

2 stars

Overall not too bad iv tried worse wipes, they are moist enough but very breakable which makes cleaning bums quite a challenge but would not recommend.

Good moisture, ok thickness, smallish packet!

3 stars

The wipes are ok! The moisture level is really good but I found they ripped really easily as you got them out of the packet which is frustrating. You’d also get the odd ones come out in pairs! Wish they’d do more than 48 in a packet as then it might be more cost effective!

Previously my experience with Huggies has been iff

5 stars

Previously my experience with Huggies has been iffy. So when I was given the chance to try Huggies 99% water wipes, I was eager to give them another go. Pleasantly surprised upon opening, nothing chemical on the nose. Often with water wipes they can be too dry or completely sodden, these are the perfect balance between the two. The durability has also improved, no tearing nor pulling 10+ wipes out at a time, pluckable. A new firm favourite in our household.

Great wipes

5 stars

I received a free sample of these and they are amazing really moist and strong

These wipes are very good quality, I don't have to

5 stars

These wipes are very good quality, I don't have to use a lot of them to get a great result. They are not flimsy and have a good amount of moisture in them. I felt that my baby looked and felt clean after using them. They are fragrance free which is great for his sensitive skin. Being plastic free and having recyclable packaging is also great for the environment.

Best quality wipes. smooth for baby skin. not to d

5 stars

Best quality wipes. smooth for baby skin. not to dry like other wipes and stay wet.

It's good quality. I used my little one face and a

3 stars

It's good quality. I used my little one face and all over

