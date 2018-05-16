We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Katsu Curry Paste 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Katsu Curry Paste 200G
£1.80
£NaN/null

1/4 of a jar (50g)

Energy
242kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Curry paste with soy sauce and ginger purée.
  • Mild & Aromatic A Japanese style curry paste with soy sauce, ginger and spices
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Soy Sauce (6%) [Water, Salt, Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Ginger Purée (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Turmeric, Coriander, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cumin, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fennel, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Clove, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chicken Katsu Curry.
    Cooking Time: 35-38 minutes.
    Method: Hob/Oven.
    Ingredients: Pack of 4 Tesco Breaded Chicken Steaks; 1 jar of Tesco Katsu Curry Paste; 1 tin (400ml) of Coconut Milk.

    Method: 

    1. Cook the breaded chicken as per the instructions on pack.

    2. Whilst the breaded chicken is cooking add the contents of the jar to a pan and heat for 2-3 minutes.

    3. Stir in the coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes until thickened.

    4. Pour the sauce over the cooked breaded chicken.

    To Serve: Serve with jasmine rice. 

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy485kJ / 116kcal242kJ / 58kcal
Fat6.9g3.5g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.4g5.7g
Sugars7.0g3.5g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein1.1g0.6g
Salt1.19g0.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.

View all Chinese & South East Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here