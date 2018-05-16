Tesco Katsu Curry Paste 200G

1/4 of a jar (50g)
Product Description
- Curry paste with soy sauce and ginger purée.
- Mild & Aromatic A Japanese style curry paste with soy sauce, ginger and spices
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Soy Sauce (6%) [Water, Salt, Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Ginger Purée (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Turmeric, Coriander, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cumin, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fennel, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Clove, Star Anise.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Chicken Katsu Curry.
Cooking Time: 35-38 minutes.
Method: Hob/Oven.
Ingredients: Pack of 4 Tesco Breaded Chicken Steaks; 1 jar of Tesco Katsu Curry Paste; 1 tin (400ml) of Coconut Milk.
Method:
1. Cook the breaded chicken as per the instructions on pack.
2. Whilst the breaded chicken is cooking add the contents of the jar to a pan and heat for 2-3 minutes.
3. Stir in the coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes until thickened.
4. Pour the sauce over the cooked breaded chicken.
To Serve: Serve with jasmine rice.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|485kJ / 116kcal
|242kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11.4g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.19g
|0.60g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Tamper evident button pops up when original seal is broken.
