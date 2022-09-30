Bulldog Original Expert Shave Gift Set
Product Description
- BULLDOG ORIGINAL EXPERT SHAVE GIFT SET
- Carbon Balanced
- Outer packaging is made entirely from World Land Trust Carbon Balanced Paper
- + Aloe Vera Shave Gel
- Softens hair for a clean, close shave
- Original Moisturiser
- All day hydration
- Steel Blades
- Lubricating strip
- At Bulldog, we believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural ingredients. That's why our Original Expert Shave Set combines its hero ingredient Aloe Vera with our expert scientific knowledge to help you look & feel your best.
- Did you know?
- Naturally Sourced Bamboo Handle
- Here at Bulldog, we use bamboo to make our unique razor handle. It's all part of our commitment to reducing plastic and work toward a better informed and more sustainable future.
- Bulldog Understands Men
- Razor designed in the United Kingdom
- For a smooth & comfortable shave
- With Natural Ingredients
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Information
Ingredients
Original Shave Gel: Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Menthol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Original Moisturiser: Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sorbitan Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, *A blend of natural ingredients
Produce of
Products made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1: Apply shave gel
- Step 2: Shave
- Step 3: Moisturise
- Original Shave Gel
- Directions: Wet face with warm water.
- Massage into your stubble. Shave smooth.
- Original Moisturiser
- Directions: Use morning and night. Apply evenly to face and neck after cleansing.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
Return to
- bulldogskincare.com
