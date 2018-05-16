Fred & Flo Naturals Oat & Chamomile Hair & Body Body Wash 250Ml

Product Description
- Fred & Flo Naturals Oat & Chamomile Hair & Body wash
- Fred & Flo Naturals Oat & Chamomile Hair & Body wash 250ml
- Made in the UK 97% naturally derived ingredients suitable for newborns & sensitive or eczema prone skin dermatologically tested & paediatrician approved No tears formula
- Our hair & body wash is made with natural ingredients designed to gently cleanse delicate baby skin. Its mild formulation has been dermatologically tested and paediatrician approved, and is suitable for newborn and eczema prone skin. No tears Our newborn skin is so delicate, Flo It needs gentle care from top to toe. This Naturals range is as kind as can be… the perfect choice for you and me! Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Glyceryl Oleate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Meal Extract (Avena Sativa Meal Extract), Coumarin, Potassium Sorbate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Tocopherol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Anise Alcohol.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- To wash your baby's hair and body, gently massage a small, pea sized amount into a lather using your hand or a sponge. Rinse thoroughly. Why not try our Baby Lotion as part of your bathtime routine.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Net Contents
250ml
