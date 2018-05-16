New
Warmies Dog
Product Description
- WARMIES DOG
- A safe alternative to a hot water bottle, easy to use, heat in the microwave for 90 seconds. For microwave use only.
- Warmies® are fully heatable soft toys that can be heated in a microwave to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. This luxuriously soft plush Puppy is gently scented with relaxing lavender and can be reheated time and time again. Warmies® are weighted, warming, scented and super cuddly, making them an ideal gift for all ages!
- H32cm x W14cm x D13cm
- Can be chilled in the freezer for cooling relief
- Gently scented with French Lavender
Information
Warnings
- Surface clean only with a damp cloth. Take care when removing from the microwave. Do not over heat, this product can cause burns if over heated. Always respect the heating times. Do not ingest contents. Microwave use only. Only reheat from room temperature. Conforms to BS8433 and EN71-1/2/3 safety standards.
Safety information
