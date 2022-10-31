We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest 10 Breaded Butterfly Prawn Selection 160g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 10 Breaded Butterfly Prawn Selection 160g
£5.50
£3.44/100g

One sweet chilli prawn

Energy
182kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1398kJ / 336kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Tail on king prawns with a sweet chilli sauce centre and crouton coating and 5 tail on king prawns with a green Thai style curry sauce centre and breadcrumb coating.
  • Crisp & Fragrant with sweet chilli and Thai green curry. 5 tail on sweet chilli butterfly prawns coated in a crunchy crouton breadcrumb. 5 tail on fragrant green thai curry butterfly prawns in a crunchy crouton breadcrumb.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins For best results cook from chilled. Place the prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-16 mins Place the prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sweet chilli prawn (13g**)
Energy1398kJ / 336kcal182kJ / 44kcal
Fat23.6g3.1g
Saturates4.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate21.2g2.8g
Sugars0.7g<0.1g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein9.4g1.2g
Salt0.84g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 160g typically weighs 137g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

One sweet chilli prawn,One green curry prawn

Energy
182kJ
44kcal
168kJ
40kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g
2.1g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1398kJ / 336kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (36%), Wheat Flour, Sweet Chilli Sauce (8%) [Water, Sugar, Maltose Syrup, Maize Starch, Red Chilli, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Paprika], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Water, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Garlic, Paprika, Red Chilli, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Yeast, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate).

,

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (36%), Wheat Flour, Thai Style Green Curry Sauce (8%) [Basa (Fish), Coconut, Soya Protein, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Lime Leaf, Red Chilli, Tomato Paste, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Water, Lemongrass, Galangal, Shallot, Salt, Ginger, Green Chilli, Basil, Anchovy (Fish), Turmeric, Wheat Flour, Fennel, Coriander Leaf, Coriander, Black Pepper, Paprika, Cumin], Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Coconut, Tapioca Starch, Lime Leaf, Maltodextrin, Salt, Maize Starch, Lemongrass, Cumin, Yeast, Coriander, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulators (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sweet chilli prawn (13g**)Per 100gOne green curry prawn (14g**)
Energy1398kJ / 336kcal182kJ / 44kcal1203kJ / 288kcal168kJ / 40kcal
Fat23.6g3.1g15.0g2.1g
Saturates4.1g0.5g4.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate21.2g2.8g27.1g3.8g
Sugars0.7g<0.1g5.5g0.8g
Fibre0.9g0.1g1.7g0.2g
Protein9.4g1.2g10.2g1.4g
Salt0.84g0.11g0.81g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
View all Finest Christmas Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here