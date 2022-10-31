Tesco Finest 10 Breaded Butterfly Prawn Selection 160g
One sweet chilli prawn
- Energy
- 182kJ
-
- 44kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.1g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1398kJ / 336kcal
Product Description
- 5 Tail on king prawns with a sweet chilli sauce centre and crouton coating and 5 tail on king prawns with a green Thai style curry sauce centre and breadcrumb coating.
- Crisp & Fragrant with sweet chilli and Thai green curry. 5 tail on sweet chilli butterfly prawns coated in a crunchy crouton breadcrumb. 5 tail on fragrant green thai curry butterfly prawns in a crunchy crouton breadcrumb.
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins For best results cook from chilled. Place the prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-16 mins Place the prawns in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sweet chilli prawn (13g**)
|Energy
|1398kJ / 336kcal
|182kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|9.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.84g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 160g typically weighs 137g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
One sweet chilli prawn,One green curry prawn
- Energy
- 182kJ
-
- 44kcal
-
- 168kJ
-
- 40kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.1g
-
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
-
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
-
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
-
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1398kJ / 336kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (36%), Wheat Flour, Sweet Chilli Sauce (8%) [Water, Sugar, Maltose Syrup, Maize Starch, Red Chilli, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Paprika], Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Water, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Garlic, Paprika, Red Chilli, Salt, Rice Vinegar, Yeast, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate).,
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (36%), Wheat Flour, Thai Style Green Curry Sauce (8%) [Basa (Fish), Coconut, Soya Protein, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Lime Leaf, Red Chilli, Tomato Paste, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Water, Lemongrass, Galangal, Shallot, Salt, Ginger, Green Chilli, Basil, Anchovy (Fish), Turmeric, Wheat Flour, Fennel, Coriander Leaf, Coriander, Black Pepper, Paprika, Cumin], Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Coconut, Tapioca Starch, Lime Leaf, Maltodextrin, Salt, Maize Starch, Lemongrass, Cumin, Yeast, Coriander, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulators (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sweet chilli prawn (13g**)
|Per 100g
|One green curry prawn (14g**)
|Energy
|1398kJ / 336kcal
|182kJ / 44kcal
|1203kJ / 288kcal
|168kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|3.1g
|15.0g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|0.5g
|4.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|2.8g
|27.1g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|5.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.1g
|1.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.4g
|1.2g
|10.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.84g
|0.11g
|0.81g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.