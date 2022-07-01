Chicago Town Deep Dish Mega Meaty Pizzas 2 X 157G

Lovely. Very tasty.
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, A blend of Pepperoni and Reformed Smoke Flavoured Ham (12%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Mineralised Dairy Concentrate (Milk), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Maltodextrin, Spice Extracts, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (11%), Fennel Sausage (6%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Spices, Wheat Protein, Fennel Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Spice Extract), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flavourings
See Side of Pack for Best Before End.Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Note: Please do not attempt to microwave more than one pizza at a time. Due to microwave oven variances, heating times may require adjustment.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!
Oven cook
Instructions: - Remove all packaging.
- Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven - Gas mark 6, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Made in the United Kingdom using pork and milk from different origins
Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving
Box. Recycle
2 x 157g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pizza
|Reference Intake* Per pizza
|Reference Intake* Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1033
|1749
|- kcal (Calories)
|246
|416
|21%
|2000
|Fat
|9.2g
|16g
|23%
|70g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|5.2g
|26%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|50g
|19%
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|3.7g
|4%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|10g
|17g
|34%
|50g
|Salt
|0.77g
|1.3g
|22%
|6.0g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
