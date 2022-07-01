We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chicago Town Deep Dish Mega Meaty Pizzas 2 X 157G

image 1 of Chicago Town Deep Dish Mega Meaty Pizzas 2 X 157G
£ 1.25
£0.40/100g

Each cooked pizza contains

Energy
1749kJ
416kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
16g

-

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

-

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

-

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • A deep dish pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, a blend of pepperoni and reformed smoke flavoured ham and fennel sausage.
  • The Best Yet!†
  • †In sensory testing with 105 Frozen Pizza buyers, this new recipe scored significantly higher on 7 out of 11 sensory attributes and 60% of buyers preferred this new recipe.
  • We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature tomato sauce, and go full-on with pepperoni, ham, fennel sausage and a loada mozzarella cheese.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni
  • Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Cheese
  • Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.
  • The original one!
  • Microwave 3 Mins or Oven Cook in 22 Mins
  • Pack size: 314G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Tomato Puree, A blend of Pepperoni and Reformed Smoke Flavoured Ham (12%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Mineralised Dairy Concentrate (Milk), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Maltodextrin, Spice Extracts, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (11%), Fennel Sausage (6%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Spices, Wheat Protein, Fennel Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Spice Extract), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

See Side of Pack for Best Before End.Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Note: Please do not attempt to microwave more than one pizza at a time. Due to microwave oven variances, heating times may require adjustment.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!

Oven cook
Instructions: - Remove all packaging.
- Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven - Gas mark 6, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using pork and milk from different origins

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee:
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

2 x 157g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake* Per pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)10331749--
- kcal (Calories)24641621%2000
Fat9.2g16g23%70g
of which saturates3.1g5.2g26%20g
Carbohydrate30g50g19%260g
of which sugars2.2g3.7g4%90g
Fibre1.6g2.8g--
Protein10g17g34%50g
Salt0.77g1.3g22%6.0g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
Lovely. Very tasty.

5 stars

Lovely. Very tasty.

