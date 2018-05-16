Actimel 100% Dairy Free Strawberry Yogurt 6x100g

1 Bottle (100 g)
Product Description
- Fermented almond and oat based product with strawberry, added vitamins and with natural flavourings.
- Almond & oat based yoghurt drink with strawberry
- This vegan shot of wonder has:
- 10 billion L. casei cultures
- Vitamin D
- Vitamins B6
- Perfect addition to a healthy diet for active, growing kids.
- 2 strains of live cultures
- Gluten free
- Dairy free yoghurt
- Low in sugar
- Vegan yoghurt: Suitable for vegans
- A vegan-friendly yoghurt drink with goodness:
- Vitamins D and B6, 10 billion L. casei Danone cultures, juicy delicious strawberries, irresistible almonds.
- Are you ready to take today to the next level?
- A little vegan shot of wonder.
- It can be tough to get all our essential nutrients through our everyday diet. That's why Actimel Dairy Free Almond strawberry drinking yoghurt has 1/3 of the daily reference intake (RI) of vitamin D and 15% of the RI for vitamin B6, which can support your immune system and help with looking after your bones, teeth, muscle function and so much more.
- We are bringing 20 years of experience into the new world … the plant-based world.
- It all starts with roasted almonds and oats. Packed with cultures that turns milk into yoghurt as well as our own special bacteria, L. casei Danone, which can overcome the acid barrier of the stomach, reaching the gut alive which can help boost your immune system and lift your ‘A game’.
- It’s amazing what you can do without any dairy at all.
- We’ve partnered with Too Good To Go to fight food waste by encouraging people to look, smell and taste products before deciding to throw them away. As long as your Actimel has been stored correctly and the seal is unopened, eat it, don't bin it!
- Remember: Look, Smell, Taste.
- Don't Waste.
- Unlike other fermented milk products, Actimel undergoes a specific fermentation process which cultivates L. casei Danone in the best conditions. Thanks to strict quality control, we ensure the each Actimel bottle reaches your fridge with at least 10 billion live cultures.
- Over 20 years ago, our clever scientists discovered L.Casei Danone (a culture that’s completely unique to us, by the way). Today each Actimel shot contains 10 billion of these amazing cultures as well as added vitamins to help support the immune systems of millions of people across the world.
- As a certified B Corporation, we’re a part of a global movement that believes businesses can be a force for good in society and should do things transparently, in a sustainable way.
- Our mighty little yogurt bottles are recyclable and packaged in recycled carboard. So please remember to recycle them so you can look after the planet while you look after your health.
- Pack size: 600G
- Vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Almond and Oat Base (86.5%) [Water, Roasted Almond Paste (3%), Oat Syrup (2.1%)], Strawberry Purée (5%), Sugar, Pea Protein Isolate, Natural Flavourings, Calcium Phosphate (Calcium), Maize Starch, Live Vegan Cultures [Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®)], Black Carrot Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamins (B6, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain other types of Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
Net Contents
6 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (%RI*):
|Energy
|249 kJ / 59 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|2.0g (3%)
|of which saturates
|0.6g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g (3%)
|of which sugars
|4.5g (5%)
|Protein
|1.7g (3%)
|Salt
|0.08g (1%)
|Calcium
|120mg (15%)
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg (15%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.21mg (15%)
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
