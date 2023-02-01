Organix Kids Apple & Mango Smash Pouch 100G

Great healthy snack on the go
Convenient snack with no mess and best of all completely natural. Just right for little ones to enjoy on the go.
This combination is good with apple and mango. Not
This combination is good with apple and mango. Not so sweet. My boy liked it.
Good quality natural products. Kids love them. Th
Good quality natural products. Kids love them. The mango is particularly nice flavour.
Organic goodness
My little one devoured it quickly. It has no sugar and artificial additives. Perfect for little people.