Organix Kids Apple & Mango Smash Pouch 100G

£1.20
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • A blend of apple, mango and peach puree
  • Organix Kids Apple & Mango Fruit Smash Pouches are packed full of flavour and fun for kids 3 years and up! 100% organic fruit smashed together for a taste sensation your kids will love! Under 100 kcal and perfect for lunchboxes.
  • Were here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-013 EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organix & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • I'm organic
  • Perfect for Lunchboxes
  • No junk promise
  • Under 100 Kcal Per Pouch
  • Nothing artificial
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Apple Puree 66%, Mango Puree 21%, Peach Puree 13%, Total 100%

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • Safety Advice: Suitable for 3 years+.

Name and address

Return to

  • Visit us at: www.organix.com
  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 or 1800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy233kJ
-55kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate12g
of which sugars11g
Fibre1.1g
Protein<0.5g
Sodium<0.005g
Salt<0.01g

Safety information

Great healthy snack on the go

5 stars

Convenient snack with no mess and best of all completely natural. Just right for little ones to enjoy on the go.

This combination is good with apple and mango. Not

5 stars

This combination is good with apple and mango. Not so sweet. My boy liked it.

Good quality natural products. Kids love them. Th

5 stars

Good quality natural products. Kids love them. The mango is particularly nice flavour.

Organic goodness

5 stars

My little one devoured it quickly. It has no sugar and artificial additives. Perfect for little people.

I think they are tasty even for adults. Healthy ta