Kenco Duo Latte Instant Coffee 6 X 17.25G

image 1 of Kenco Duo Latte Instant Coffee 6 X 17.25G
Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage
  • To Discover More of Kenco Duo Visit WWW.KENCO.CO.UK
  • Kenco Duo Latte Instant Coffee brings all the luxury of an extravagent latte experience, right to your home Packaged in a handy 2 in 1 pot, make this a staple in your coffee selection - discover how creamy froth and rich espresso and mix together to deliver an intense aroma. Home of Cofficionados Since 1923, Kenco is made up of hundreds of experts passionate about the excellence of coffee. From growing and harvesting, to roasting and blending, we're dedicated to delivering coffee that not only tastes smooth, flavourful and well-balanced - but coffee that is sustainably and responsibly sourced too. Enjoy Kenco Duo Latte - pour, swirl and savour the magic.
  • Let's Make Great Coffee Together
  • Why Not Try Duo Cappuccino Salted Caramel Latte
  • FSC - FSC® 100%, Packaging from well-managed forests, FSC® C143950, www.fsc.org
  • Delicious latte
  • Creamy Froth & Rich Espresso
  • Low Fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 103.5G
  Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (41%), Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Instant Coffee (11%), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Milk Protein, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Emulsifier (E481)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before date see bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Peel the top lid and pour the milk powder into the mug.
  • 2 Peel the second lid, keep pot on the table and add hot water to make the espresso.
  • Fill to the ridge
  • 3 Add 170ml water into the mug and stir to make the milk.
  • 4 Hold the pot from the rim and pour the espresso shot into the mug.
  • Caution-Hot!

Number of uses

x6 Duo Servings

Warnings

  • KEEP POT AWAY FROM CHILDREN

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  Hurley,
  UK,
  SL6 6RJ.
  UK: Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  Horizon,

Return to

Net Contents

6 x 17.25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 gPer serving (17.25g + 200 ml water)%RI*
Energy1700 kJ293 kJ
-404 kcal70 kcal3 %
Fat12 g2.0 g3 %
of which saturates12 g2.0 g10 %
Carbohydrate57 g10 g4 %
of which sugars37 g6.4 g7 %
Fibre2.6 g0.4 g-
Protein16 g2.8 g6 %
Salt1.23 g0.21 g4 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

KEEP POT AWAY FROM CHILDREN

Barista style latte

5 stars

These make the best homemade barista tasting lattes, why are they never in stock anymore :-(

OK but Flat White was much better

4 stars

I buy this every week; It's fine but I always add extra instant coffee as it's a bit weak for my taste. I much prefer their flat white but for some reason this has been unobtainable for ages - bring it back please!

Really lovely drink. Pity it is so expensive now

5 stars

Really lovely drink. Pity it is so expensive now

Excellent!

5 stars

It's excellent: as good as you'll get in any coffee-shop

Please restore old weight

4 stars

I really enjoy my lattes as a weekend treat. However since the weight per unit was reduced I have had to downsize to a small mug otherwise it spoils the taste. I would rather pay more per unit and have a large mug full

Same price less product

2 stars

We have bought this product for several years and have always been happy with it. Not any more! There have been changes. The packaging remains the same but the contents have shrunk. Each serving was 24G but has now been reduced to 17.25G. The result is a weak and watery latte. And the price? The same as before even though the content has been cut by more than 25 per cent.

Expensive but worth it

5 stars

My sister in law got me into the Kenco duo range. My favourite is the salted caramel one. I have all the varieties and have one every evening after my dinner.

KEN makes a good COffee

5 stars

Easy to make and really tasty. Best latte I’ve tried

