Kenco Duo Latte Instant Coffee 6 X 17.25G

Barista style latte
These make the best homemade barista tasting lattes, why are they never in stock anymore :-(
OK but Flat White was much better
I buy this every week; It's fine but I always add extra instant coffee as it's a bit weak for my taste. I much prefer their flat white but for some reason this has been unobtainable for ages - bring it back please!
Really lovely drink. Pity it is so expensive now
Excellent!
It's excellent: as good as you'll get in any coffee-shop
Please restore old weight
I really enjoy my lattes as a weekend treat. However since the weight per unit was reduced I have had to downsize to a small mug otherwise it spoils the taste. I would rather pay more per unit and have a large mug full
Same price less product
We have bought this product for several years and have always been happy with it. Not any more! There have been changes. The packaging remains the same but the contents have shrunk. Each serving was 24G but has now been reduced to 17.25G. The result is a weak and watery latte. And the price? The same as before even though the content has been cut by more than 25 per cent.
Expensive but worth it
My sister in law got me into the Kenco duo range. My favourite is the salted caramel one. I have all the varieties and have one every evening after my dinner.
KEN makes a good COffee
Easy to make and really tasty. Best latte I’ve tried