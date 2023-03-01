Wellkid Immune 4-12 Years Chewable Supplement 30 Tablets

Chewable vitamin, mineral and vegetarian flaxseed oil tablets for children aged 4-12 The Diana Award Wellkid® supports The Diana Award®, a charity legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales' belief that young people have the power to change the world. Their mission is to foster, develop and inspire positive change in the lives of young people. To learn more visit: diana-award.org.uk

Expert nutritional support for kids Specially formulated to help safeguard the nutritional intake of children aged 4-12. Each great tasting Wellkid® Immune chewable tablet provides a comprehensive range of vitamins and minerals to help support all round health. Also with botanical ingredients; citrus bioflavonoids, betacarotene and vegetarian flaxseed oil. Immune system With extra vitamin D compared to original Wellkid Smart Chewable. Vitamin D contributes to normal immune system function in children. Bone development Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. In addition, a calcium supplement such as Wellkid® Calcium Liquid may be taken alongside. Cognitive development Also includes iodine which contributes to the normal growth of children plus iron which contributes to normal cognitive development of children. Food Supplement with sweeteners.

24 nutrients multi-vitamins & minerals With vitamin D which contributes to normal immune system function in children Great Tasting From the UK's No1 Vitabiotics Supplement Range No Artificial Flavours or Colours No Lactose or Yeast Wellkid is not Tested on Animals Queen's Award 4 Times Winner 50 Years Vitabiotics 1971 - 2021 Suitable for Vegetarians

Vitamin D which contributes to normal immune system function in children Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children Iodine which contributes to the normal growth of children plus iron which contributes to normal cognitive development of children

Ingredients

Sweeteners: Sucralose & Xylitol, Magnesium Hydroxide, Flaxseed Oil Powder (Antioxidants: Mixed Natural Tocopherols, Ascorbic Acid & Ascorbyl Palmitate), Flavourings: Natural Orange Flavouring & Natural Lemon Flavouring, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Anti-caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Maltodextrin, Ferrous Fumarate (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Niacin (as Nicotinamide [Mono & Diglycerides]), Citric Acid, Zinc Oxide (Mono & Diglycerides), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Betacarotene (Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin A (as Acetate, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate [Mono & Diglycerides]), Riboflavin (Mono & Diglycerides), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI [Mono & Diglycerides]), Manganese Sulphate, Grapeseed Extract, Copper Sulphate, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium lodide, Sodium Selenite, D-Biotin

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

30 x Chewable Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions Children (4-12 Years): Chew One Tablet Daily. Preferably take with a main meal. These chewable tablets are not designed to be swallowed whole. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Do not give to children under 4 years. There is no need to take an additional multi-vitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Yeast

Lower age limit

4 Years

upper-age-limit

12 Years