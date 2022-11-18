We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.7(13)Write a review
image 1 of Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Crystal Sauvignon Blanc
  • This Sauvignon Blanc has a pale yellow colour and surprises from the outset start with its freshness and delicate touches of white peach. In the mouth, the freshness is noticeable from the first instant, but after a few seconds enveloping sweet and creamy notes appear, delivering a long and pleasant finish. It is a versatile wine, ideal for accompanying fresh and grilled fish, shellfish and different types of cheese.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Sauvignon Blanc has a pale yellow colour and surprises from the outset with its freshness and delicate touches of white peach. In the mouth, the freshness is noticeable from the first instant, but after a few seconds enveloping sweet and creamy notes appear, delivering a long and pleasant finish. Diablo. Disobediently good wines.

Region of Origin

Curico

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Viña Concha y Toro S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Héctor Urzúa Pistas

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pedro Jimenez

Vinification Details

  • This wine has been made using 85% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Chardonnay and 5% Pedro Jimenez grapes which were grown in the Curicó Valley in central Chile. The grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks for 14 days and the resulting wine was then aged for 8 months, also in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Seriousness and tradition give way to a more sophisticated and innovative style. A unique wine, brimming with personality and intrigue.

Regional Information

  • Hailing from the Curicó Valley, this Sauvignon Blanc blends the excellent soils of an acclaimed terroir with superior winemaking knowledge. Made with grapes picked at the exact moment of ripeness, to deliver fresh, distinctive character.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Cocha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • In UK:
  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

13 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A delicious wine in a beautiful bottle, will be re

5 stars

A delicious wine in a beautiful bottle, will be repurchasing.

Great new find!

5 stars

Excellent new Sauvignon from Chile, glad I tried it, will definitely be buying again!

Loved it, really refreshing.

5 stars

Loved it, really refreshing.

Gorgeous !

5 stars

I loved this ! i drink NZ Sauv Blanc usually and this was very similar, but with something a little more elegant about it. My new favourite ! also love the look of this brand

A must try!

5 stars

Incredible wine! Please give this a try!

Excellent white wine - a light refreshing taste. G

5 stars

Excellent white wine - a light refreshing taste. Great wine for its value. Super tasty, VERY easy to drink. A little too easy. :)

Excellent quality and crisp and refreshing - loved

5 stars

Excellent quality and crisp and refreshing - loved it. Would recommend as a great Christmas gift!

Having tried (and loved!) the Diablo Red earlier i

5 stars

Having tried (and loved!) the Diablo Red earlier in the year, when I saw this hit the shelves I just had to try it and it certainly didn't disappoint! Absolutely blown away with how nice this is; definitely worth a buy!

Love this fresh tasting wine, with hints of peach.

5 stars

Love this fresh tasting wine, with hints of peach. Fantastic as an accompaniment with fish and shellfish!

Diablo have done it again - yum!

5 stars

Bought this bottle as Diablo Red is one of my favourites already - and this sauv blanc certainly did not disappoint. Very delicate with a hint of sweetness

1-10 of 13 reviews

