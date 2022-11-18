Diablo Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

A delicious wine in a beautiful bottle, will be re
A delicious wine in a beautiful bottle, will be repurchasing.
Great new find!
Excellent new Sauvignon from Chile, glad I tried it, will definitely be buying again!
Loved it, really refreshing.
Gorgeous !
I loved this ! i drink NZ Sauv Blanc usually and this was very similar, but with something a little more elegant about it. My new favourite ! also love the look of this brand
A must try!
Incredible wine! Please give this a try!

Excellent white wine - a light refreshing taste. Great wine for its value. Super tasty, VERY easy to drink. A little too easy. :)

Excellent quality and crisp and refreshing - loved it. Would recommend as a great Christmas gift!

Having tried (and loved!) the Diablo Red earlier in the year, when I saw this hit the shelves I just had to try it and it certainly didn't disappoint! Absolutely blown away with how nice this is; definitely worth a buy!

Love this fresh tasting wine, with hints of peach. Fantastic as an accompaniment with fish and shellfish!
Diablo have done it again - yum!
Bought this bottle as Diablo Red is one of my favourites already - and this sauv blanc certainly did not disappoint. Very delicate with a hint of sweetness