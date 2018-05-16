We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Whole Raw Black Tiger Prawns 300G

Tesco Finest Whole Raw Black Tiger Prawns 300G
£8.00
£26.67/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
303kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Raw whole black tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon) in a protective ice glaze.
  • Meaty and Delicate Sourced in Vietnam Whole jumbo tiger prawns carefully selected & expertly prepared. Shell on for maximum flavour.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains crustaceans.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Grill - Chilled - 8-10 mins Grill from defrost. Trim tentacles if required. Preheat grill. Drain excess liquid from the prawns and place on a grill pan or tray. Grill on a medium/high heat. Turn halfway through cooking. Remove from the grill pan or tray. Remove head and shell, season as required and serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry - chilled - 6-7 mins For best results pan fry from defrost. Trim tentacles if required. Preheat a little oil in a pan. Drain excess liquid from the prawns and place in the pan. Fry on a medium/high heat. Turn halfway through cooking. Remove from the pan and drain any excess oil. Remove head and shell, season as required and serve.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e (excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (62g**)
Energy489kJ / 115kcal303kJ / 72kcal
Fat1.0g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein26.3g16.3g
Salt0.45g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 300g typically weighs 125g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..

