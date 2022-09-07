Tesco Finest Victoria Sponge Cake
1/6 of a cake
- Energy
- 1034kJ
-
- 247kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.6g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 18.9g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1696kJ / 405kcal
Product Description
- Victoria sponge cake filled with vanilla flavoured buttercream and strawberry jam, finished with a sweet dusting.
- This classic cake is made with a soft sponge. layered with smooth vanilla flavoured buttercream and intensely fruity strawberry jam. Finished with a light, sweet sugar dusting.
- Classic soft sponge with a vanilla flavoured buttercream and fruity strawberry jam filling.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vanilla Flavoured Buttercream (15%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Egg White, Flavouring], Strawberry Jam (15%) [Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins)], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened store in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cake (61g)
|Energy
|1696kJ / 405kcal
|1034kJ / 247kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|54.0g
|32.9g
|Sugars
|31.0g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.7g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.25g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
