Sci-Mx Total Protein Chocolate 450G

Sci-Mx Total Protein Chocolate 450G

3.5(2)
£14.00

£3.11/100g

Vegetarian

SCI-MX Total Protein Chocolate 450g
Total protein is an expert formulation containing whey protein concentrate and soy protein isolate, providing high levels of protein and key amino acids. Despite its great taste, total protein has not compromised on nutritional values as each 30g serving provides 22g of protein and less than 2g of saturated fat and 2g of sugar.
High in ProteinTotal ProteinDual Protein Matrix Concentrate and IsolateLean Muscle Development4.2 g BCAAsNo Added Sugar22 Protein Grams Per ServingContains Naturally Occurring SugarsSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 450G
High in ProteinNo Added Sugar

Ingredients

Total Protein Complex (Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Soy Protein Isolate), Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Sodium Chloride, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Steviol Glycosides from Stevia)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

450g ℮

