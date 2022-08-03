We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Quaker Oat So Simple No Added Sugar Apple Porridge 8Pk 271G

2(1)Write a review
Quaker Oat So Simple No Added Sugar Apple Porridge 8Pk 271G
£2.75
£1.02/100g

Each 33.9g sachet with 180ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:

Energy
896kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584 kJ

Product Description

  • Apple Flavour Microwaveable Oats with Dried Apple and Sweetener
  • Sustainably Grown British Oats*
  • *Find out more at www.quaker.co.uk
  • Donating millions of bowls to school breakfast clubs**
  • **Quaker is pledging 3.4m bowls to UK breakfast clubs each year with magic breakfast
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
  • Keeping Little Fires Burning
  • We've been partnered with the magic breakfast charity since 2009 - donating millions of bowls of Quaker to school children who might otherwise start the day hungry. Because we think the littlest tummies have the brightest fires inside.
  • In partnership with magic breakfast fuel for learning
  • - Apple flavoured porridge oats with naturally soured sweetener and irresistible chunks of real apple - perfectly sweet and full of flavour.
  • - All the flavour, no added sugar
  • - Made with sustainably grown, 100% wholegrain oats
  • - Simply add milk, microwave, give it a stir, then dig in
  • - Quaker Oat So Simple sachets are a fast, convenient way of making ideal porridge in only two minutes
  • - Hearty, honest, tasty goodness that feeds your body, and so much more
  • - Helps lower cholesterol for a healthy heart
  • - Recycle the box
  • For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
  • Oat beta-glucan 3g per 100g. Each serving (33.9g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
  • "QUAKER," Oat So Simple and the Quaker Man Device are registered trademarks.
  • © Quaker Oats 2022
  • No Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • 100% Wholegrain
  • With Naturally Sourced Sweetener
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • Quaker's Quality Promise Our Best Oats
  • Helps Lower Cholesterol for a Healthy Heart
  • Pack size: 271G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (81%), Sweetener (Erythritol), Dried Apple Pieces (4%), Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain: Wheat, Barley and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: See side of packStore in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Quaker Oats,

Return to

  • Quaker Quality Promise
  • We're here to help.
  • quaker.co.uk
  • UK 0800 0324490
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Consumer Care,
  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Net Contents

271g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33.9gPer 33.9g¹ (%*)
Energy1584 kJ537 kJ896 kJ
-376 kcal127 kcal212 kcal (11%*)
Fat6.7 g2.3 g5.4 g (8%*)
of which Saturates1.2 g0.4 g2.4 g (12%*)
Carbohydrate66 g22 g31 g
of which Sugars4.2 g1.4 g10 g (11%*)
Fibre7.8 g2.6 g2.6 g
Protein9.2 g3.1 g9.4 g
Salt0.30 g0.10 g0.30 g (5%*)
This pack contains 8 servings---
¹With 180ml of semi skimmed milk---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
View all Porridge & Oats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Expensive mistake!

2 stars

We usually buy Oats so Simple apple and blueberry, so we tried this one and we were very disappointed. It tastes bland and the consistency is like baby food. To make things worse it's more expensive at 8 sachets in a box!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here