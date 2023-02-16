Starbucks Caffe Latte Chilled Coffee 220Ml

Surprise
I didn't think I'd like cold coffee but this is delicious. it seems to enhance the coffee flavour
Great iced coffee
Great iced coffee, quality brand and recyclable packaging
Great product
The Starbucks Coffee was a great flavour, really smooth taste. Usually i do not have iced coffee but would buy again. Bought as part of a promotion
Good for Starbucks coffee fans
This may be good for Starbucks fans but is very plain tasting and expensive for what you get. Good for on the go but too much packaging used. Bought as part of a promotion.
Great tasting coffee
A sure winner in my household. Best ever tasting coffee
Strong and snooth
Stong and snooth coffee treat. Ideal pick me up whatever the weather. Perfect starbucks taste in a handy cup! Bought as part of a promotion
Quick drink
Not for me . Expentive for what you get . Quick and covienient
Tasty
This is a nice little iced coffee, jist the right amount to grab and drink on the go. Great taste.
A nice cool drink
A perfect interlude in the morning when I was flagging after a hard mornings work.
Creamy and strong
Good consistency, nice strong flavour of coffee , not too sweet , but still creamy tasting