Costa Coffee The Big Latte 750Ml

Nope
Don't recommend, not good
Brilliant
Absolutely love this drink. It's so smooth and creamy. The taste is very nice.
DO NOT BUY it's not worth your money, other brands are way better. The taste is awful, very much like expired milk. It's really condensed, maybe because Costa overused the thickeners. It doesn't have any coffee flavour either, very far from the descriptions on their bottles 'Rich & Smooth'. I'm not a difficult person in choosing bottled coffee but this one is extremely horrible. Overall I'd give it 0/5 star here if I could.
Wouldn’t buy again!
The taste isn’t that great. I’ve had unbranded iced coffees that taste much nicer. I can really taste the gums that they have added to it. Wouldn’t buy again :(