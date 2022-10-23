We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Cranberry Florentines 105G

One Florentine

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2251kJ / 539kcal

Product Description

  • Almond, cranberry and citrus peel Florentines, dipped in Belgian white chocolate.
  • These Florentines are made to perfection for a chewy and crunchy texture, with a combination of flaked almonds, cranberries and citrusy mixed peel, all dipped in smooth Belgian white chocolate. Made by our specialists with more than 100 years experience.
  • SWEET & FLAVOURSOME with Belgian Chocolate and layered with silky caramel
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian White Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Almonds (22%), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Dried Cranberries (5%) [Cranberry, Sugar], Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel], Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

White Chocolate contains milk solids 22% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

105g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Florentine (18g)
Energy2251kJ / 539kcal405kJ / 97kcal
Fat32.6g5.9g
Saturates14.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate53.0g9.5g
Sugars43.1g7.8g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein7.6g1.4g
Salt0.22g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Yummy

5 stars

Delicious, not enough in the box for me.

