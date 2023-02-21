L'or. Intense Instant Coffee 150G

Terrible jar !
Excellent coffee - terrible jar. Probably worse coffee container I've ever had.
Great coffee but what a disaster changing the shap
Great coffee but what a disaster changing the shape of the jar. Lid almost impossible to open. Whose idea was this! Fortunately kept an old jar and fill this.. Please return to former shape. Your customers are all complaining.
Jar really (and I mean really!) difficult to open.
This is my favourite coffee and I would have given it 5 stars were it not for the new-style jar/lid which is nearly impossible to open and just as nearly impossible to reopen. I am seriously considering changing to another brand. For the time being, I have saved an old-style jar/lid and decanted the coffee into this, but I really can't see me buying any more of this unless the lid of the jar is changed; I am hurting my hands trying to open it. PS It's not just me; my husband can't open it at all!
Lid is impossible to remove
Please change the lids, I have had to transfer it to an empty jam jar as it's just impossible to remove the lid - not what you want when you're after a relaxing cuppa!
Love L’Or coffee which I drink 2 or 3 times a day.
Love L’Or coffee which I drink 2 or 3 times a day. Find the jar difficult to open, so empty the contents into an empty jar I kept previously. Problem solved.
I like the coffee but find it almost impossible to
I like the coffee but find it almost impossible to open the lid. It ends up over the kitchen floor. Does L'or not understand some of us have small hands?
Did they change the recipe?
Did they change the recipe without stating it? I'm sure there's something wrong with its taste lately, it used to be my absolute favourite instant coffee, but now I seriously cannot have it. It tastes rank.
Lovely coffee but please can you go back to stocki
Lovely coffee but please can you go back to stocking the jars as I find the storage type jars difficult to open with my slightly arthritic hands.
New jar, new lousy tate.
Been drinking this for years and it's been by far the best instant coffee, not any more. The new jar to "save the environment" has Co insided with it now tasting awful. Being able to taste old and new side by side its a stark difference. Avoid.
Changed
This used to be the best premium instant coffee bar none, but not anymore. It has changed. Average tasting instant coffee at best now. Another big beverage manufacturer trying to fool the masses. Nice try Disappointed and will not be buying again.