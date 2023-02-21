We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'or. Intense Instant Coffee 150G

3.6(23)Write a review
L'or. Intense Instant Coffee 150G
Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
  • L'OR Intense Instant Coffee, medium dark roasted coffee with pleasantly bold and intense, yet perfectly balanced taste. The presence of Southern/Central Americas and Asian coffee beans provides extraordinary taste and arousing aromas, for the ultimate coffee experience of this L'OR signature blend. Every cup of L'OR Instant Coffee Classique ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be Captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
  • Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Treat yourself to this immersive coffee experience. L'OR, a masterpiece in taste.
  • Rich & Aromatic
  • An Intense Roasted Flavour with a Touch of Zest Beneath
  • Instant Coffee 150g
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: See base.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Make the Perfect Cup
  • Add 1 or 2 teaspoons per cup and hot water, just off the boil.

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • Customer Service:
  • UK: 0808-100-8787
  • IE: 1800 207275
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • WWW.LORESPRESSO.COM

Net Contents

150g ℮

23 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Terrible jar !

4 stars

Excellent coffee - terrible jar. Probably worse coffee container I've ever had.

Great coffee but what a disaster changing the shap

4 stars

Great coffee but what a disaster changing the shape of the jar. Lid almost impossible to open. Whose idea was this! Fortunately kept an old jar and fill this.. Please return to former shape. Your customers are all complaining.

Jar really (and I mean really!) difficult to open.

3 stars

This is my favourite coffee and I would have given it 5 stars were it not for the new-style jar/lid which is nearly impossible to open and just as nearly impossible to reopen. I am seriously considering changing to another brand. For the time being, I have saved an old-style jar/lid and decanted the coffee into this, but I really can't see me buying any more of this unless the lid of the jar is changed; I am hurting my hands trying to open it. PS It's not just me; my husband can't open it at all!

Lid is impossible to remove

1 stars

Please change the lids, I have had to transfer it to an empty jam jar as it's just impossible to remove the lid - not what you want when you're after a relaxing cuppa!

Love L’Or coffee which I drink 2 or 3 times a day.

5 stars

Love L’Or coffee which I drink 2 or 3 times a day. Find the jar difficult to open, so empty the contents into an empty jar I kept previously. Problem solved.

I like the coffee but find it almost impossible to

2 stars

I like the coffee but find it almost impossible to open the lid. It ends up over the kitchen floor. Does L'or not understand some of us have small hands?

Did they change the recipe?

2 stars

Did they change the recipe without stating it? I'm sure there's something wrong with its taste lately, it used to be my absolute favourite instant coffee, but now I seriously cannot have it. It tastes rank.

Lovely coffee but please can you go back to stocki

5 stars

Lovely coffee but please can you go back to stocking the jars as I find the storage type jars difficult to open with my slightly arthritic hands.

New jar, new lousy tate.

1 stars

Been drinking this for years and it's been by far the best instant coffee, not any more. The new jar to "save the environment" has Co insided with it now tasting awful. Being able to taste old and new side by side its a stark difference. Avoid.

Changed

1 stars

This used to be the best premium instant coffee bar none, but not anymore. It has changed. Average tasting instant coffee at best now. Another big beverage manufacturer trying to fool the masses. Nice try Disappointed and will not be buying again.

