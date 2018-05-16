Tesco Organic Bronze Whole Turkey 4kg - 5.99kg Serves 10-14

Per 125g
- Energy
- 723kJ
-
- 172kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A organic free range bronze turkey with giblets, excluding gizzard.
- From open pastures. Full of flavour from birds free to roam on British Farms. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 40 - 60 hours in a refrigerator. Ensure the bird is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity and that the legs are flexible. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store turkey in its packaging at the bottom of a refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES, SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK 180°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 4 Oven cook from chilled only. Pre-heat oven. Remove outer packaging and drip pad. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Prior to cooking check the neck and body cavity and remove giblet pack(s). If stuffing is required it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the turkey in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). Cook, uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring the kitchen foil is tucked under the edges of the roasting tin to keep the moisture in. Return to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2 – 4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Carving Instructions
Once the turkey has rested for 30 minutes, it's time to carve! To get the most meat from the bird use a sharp knife to carve off the legs using a sweeping downward cutting motion. Next separate the legs into drumsticks and thighs by cutting through the joint. You can also cut the thigh into two pieces by running the knife down the side of the bone to separate it. Remove each breast by running your knife along the breastbone, all the way down the wishbone at the back. Ease the meat away, using your knife to cut down to the bone. Use a sharp knife to cut thick slices - cutting against the grain to keep the slices even. Transfer to warm plates and serve with all the trimmings and lashing of gravy.
Number of uses
8-14 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|579kJ / 138kcal
|723kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.0g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
