Kib Hibiscus Tulsi Elderberry 15T/Bgs 25.5G

Kib Hibiscus Tulsi Elderberry 15T/Bgs 25.5G
£3.00
£11.76/100g

Product Description

  • Bright hibiscus balanced with ripe elderberry and aromatic tulsi
  • Our herbs are grown in dense, diversely-sown 'food forests' that give back more than they take.
  • There's More-Visit kibtea.com
  • Our circular growing model enables:
  • Naturally amazing flavour
  • We grow in a way that enriches soil and flavour-no chemicals, flavourings, or sweeteners required
  • Regenerative growing
  • Our herbs are grown in dense, diversely-sown 'food forests' that give back more than they take.
  • Climate positivity
  • Our forested farms create systems of deep roots that capture carbon from the atmosphere as they grow.
  • Small farm sourcing
  • Our model is designed to work best on small farms, letting us support hundreds of growers.
  • Our herbal teas taste better because they are better.
  • We grow our herbs in a regenerative way that creates better soil, better plants, and better flavour-so we don't have to add anything but the tea bag.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C021323, www.fsc.org
  • Herbal Tea
  • Small farm sourcing
  • What grows around comes around
  • Pack size: 25.5G

Information

Ingredients

36% Hibiscus, 36% Tulsi, 19% Lemon Balm, 9% Dried Elderberry

Storage

Stay cool. Keep me cool and dry too.

Preparation and Usage

  • Steep for 5 minutes in hot water (or longer for bolder flavour). Enjoy hot, or chill to enjoy cold.

Number of uses

15 Count

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Envelope. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • The Perennial Foods Group UK Ltd.,
  • 21-27 Lambs Conduit Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3GS.

Return to

  • The Perennial Foods Group UK Ltd.,
  • 21-27 Lambs Conduit Street,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3GS.
  • kibtea.com
  • hello@kibtea.com

Net Contents

25.5g ℮

very good quality tea and also help health wise

very good quality tea and also help health wise

