Status Led Battery Powered Light Switch

This battery powered LED Light Switch is lightweight and sturdy, perfect for use around the home, in case of power cuts or for use in DIY as well as being the ideal accessory for use in sheds, cupboards, under staircases and for use when out camping, walking and more. This light can be fixed directly to the intended surface either by screw using the keyhole fixing, the magnets or the sticky back hook and loop pads all located on the rear of the switch light. Battery safety guidelines: Only batteries of the same type or equivalent should be used. Batteries should be removed and replaced by an adult only. Batteries should be inserted observing the correct polarity. Do not mix old and new batteries. Do not attempt to burn. Dispose of the discharged batteries safely. Use collection points where available.

Technical Specification: 3 x AAA Batteries (Not Included) FSC - FSC® Recycled, Made from recycled material, FSC® C143439

Quality Status Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage

Battery Replacement: Remove the battery compartment cover located on the rear of the unit by sliding it away from the main body. Remove old batteries and insert the new or replacement batteries in to the compartment, following the correct polarity. Replace the compartment cover back on to the main body until it 'click' locks into place.

Lower age limit

3 Years