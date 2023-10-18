We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Usn Diet Fuel Ultralean Shake Chocolate 770G

Usn Diet Fuel Ultralean Shake Chocolate 770G

£22.50

£2.92/100g

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.
Vegetarian

Meal Replacement for Weight Control, with Sweetener
Product Information: High in protein and only 206 calories per serving. This meal replacement shake is low in sugar & high in fibre. Used as a meal replacement twice per day alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle Diet Fuel Ultralean contributes to weight loss¹. Our researched protein blend and premium flavourings result in a smooth, indulgent taste.Weight Loss¹¹Substituting two daily meals of an energy restricted diet with meal replacements such as diet fuel contributes to weight lossSubstituting one daily meal of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement such as diet fuel contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss
Tolerase® L is a Trademark of DSM.
26g ProteinContains Lactase, which Breaks Down Lactose Present in MilkFormulated with ChromiumHigh Vitamin DHigh FibreSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 770G
High Vitamin DHigh Fibre

Ingredients

Protein Blend [Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soya Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Isolate, Milk Protein, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk) (Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Hydrolysed Whey Protein Isolate (Milk) (Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin)], Maltodextrin, Polydextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fat Powder (Refined Soya Bean Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Free Flowing Agent (Silicium Dioxide), Natural Flavour), Inulin, High Amylose Maize Starch, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum), Tripotassium Citrate, Milk Minerals Complex, Flavouring, Creamer [High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Free Flowing Agent (Silicium Dioxide)], Sodium Chloride, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Citrate, D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Nicotinamide, Manganese Bis-Glycinate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Retinyl Acetate, Copper Bisglycinate, Cyanocobalamin, D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol, Pyridoxine HCI, Riboflavin, Phylloquinone, Thiamine HCL, Chromium Picolinate, Potassium Iodate, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite), Tolorase™ L(pH-Stable Lactase)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Manufactured in Belgium. Ingredients from EU & Non-EU sources

Number of uses

Serving size: 55g (2 scoops), Servings per container: 14

Net Contents

770g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Best ResultsThroughout the day, before and after trainingServing = 2 ScoopsRecommended Use- Add 2 scoops (55g) to 250ml-300ml of cold water. Mix thoroughly in a blender or a shaker for about 30 seconds.- Have 1-2 servings as meal replacements daily.

Lower age limit

18 Years

