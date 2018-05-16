New
Tesco Finest Sundried Tomato & Oregano Bread 400G
One slice
- Energy
- 512kJ
-
- 121kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 242kcal
Product Description
- White bread with sourdough made with sundried tomato paste, sundried tomatoes and oregano.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rye Flour, Sundried Tomato Paste (3.5%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic, Rosemary, Basil], Sundried Tomatoes (3%), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Bran, Yeast, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 6 hours in a cool, dry place Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (50g)
|Energy
|1024kJ / 242kcal
|512kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|43.1g
|21.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|2.7g
|Protein
|8.7g
|4.4g
|Salt
|1.18g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.