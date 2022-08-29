Jacobs Krackawheat 230G

The new product was nothing like the original Krac
The new product was nothing like the original Krackerwheat. Completely different taste and texture which was horrible. Will not be buying them again.
these have been my favourite crackers throughout m
these have been my favourite crackers throughout my lifetime. Sadly that is no more. When they cut down on the salt i understood and got used to that. The packet is a lot smaller and the price has gone up i could still put up with that. However the change in the recipe (probably cheaper ingredients) is a step to far. i will not be buying these again.
Awful change to a classic
Repackaged and new recipe. Awful taste look undercooked no flavour at all. Why change a product that had nothing wrong with it. Won't be buying these again unless it changes back to the original recipe. Very disappointing
They are really good with cheese and pickle.
so disappointing
I loved these. I was so delighted to see them back on the shelves I bought two packets. What a mistake. They are paler in colour and very bland in taste. The packet I opened will be crumbled up for the birds and the unopened packet given away. I wont be purchasing this old favourite again.
DON'T BUY
WORST CRACKERS EVER !!!! WHY MESS AROUND WITH GREAT PRODUCT
Disappointed Historical Consumer
I have previously enjoyed Krackawheat in its previous life for many years. Unfortunately, due to a "revamp" of the product, I shall decline to purchase them again. The new pack size should have been a positive, because it was larger than the previous size. Sadly, the flavour and texture of the crackers have suffered in the process, and after hoping to accept the changes, I feel that the brand of Krackawheat has been diminished, and I won't purchase them again.
not as good as before
change of packaging and taste, not as good. Less salty, but less tasty.
Change for the worse!
Used to be my favourite cracker. Now they have changed it Looks and tastes different. Now has a bland cardboard flavour with to much salt. Don't waste your money!
BLAND & TASTELESS
Bland and tasteless. No resemblance to the original.