Jacobs Krackawheat 230G

Jacobs Krackawheat 230G
£1.85
£0.80/100g

Each cracker (7.7g) contains

Energy
148kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheat and Rye Crackers
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Top Tip:
  • Why not try our dunking KrackaWheat Crackers into your soft boiled eggs for a crunchy Jacob's soldier!
  • ® Registered trade mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Our Extra Crunchy Wheat & Rye Crackers
  • High fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230G
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Flour (59%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ryemeal (31%), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 30

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost JACOB'S.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost JACOB'S.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (7.7g)
Energy (kJ)1927148
(kcal)45935
Fat17.6g1.4g
of which Saturates8.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate61.1g4.7g
of which Sugars1.0g0.1g
Fibre6.5g0.5g
Protein10.7g0.8g
Salt1.7g0.1g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 30--
12 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

The new product was nothing like the original Krac

1 stars

The new product was nothing like the original Krackerwheat. Completely different taste and texture which was horrible. Will not be buying them again.

these have been my favourite crackers throughout m

1 stars

these have been my favourite crackers throughout my lifetime. Sadly that is no more. When they cut down on the salt i understood and got used to that. The packet is a lot smaller and the price has gone up i could still put up with that. However the change in the recipe (probably cheaper ingredients) is a step to far. i will not be buying these again.

Awful change to a classic

1 stars

Repackaged and new recipe. Awful taste look undercooked no flavour at all. Why change a product that had nothing wrong with it. Won't be buying these again unless it changes back to the original recipe. Very disappointing

They are really good with cheese and pickle.

5 stars

They are really good with cheese and pickle.

so disappointing

1 stars

I loved these. I was so delighted to see them back on the shelves I bought two packets. What a mistake. They are paler in colour and very bland in taste. The packet I opened will be crumbled up for the birds and the unopened packet given away. I wont be purchasing this old favourite again.

DON'T BUY

1 stars

WORST CRACKERS EVER !!!! WHY MESS AROUND WITH GREAT PRODUCT

Disappointed Historical Consumer

2 stars

I have previously enjoyed Krackawheat in its previous life for many years. Unfortunately, due to a "revamp" of the product, I shall decline to purchase them again. The new pack size should have been a positive, because it was larger than the previous size. Sadly, the flavour and texture of the crackers have suffered in the process, and after hoping to accept the changes, I feel that the brand of Krackawheat has been diminished, and I won't purchase them again.

not as good as before

3 stars

change of packaging and taste, not as good. Less salty, but less tasty.

Change for the worse!

1 stars

Used to be my favourite cracker. Now they have changed it Looks and tastes different. Now has a bland cardboard flavour with to much salt. Don't waste your money!

BLAND & TASTELESS

1 stars

Bland and tasteless. No resemblance to the original.

