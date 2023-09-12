L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Conditioner 200ml

Enriched with Pearl*, the formula illuminates and smoothes the hair's surface for better light reflection and a mesmerising shine. *Mother of Pearl powder The science of mid to long, dull hair The longer your hair, the more sensitive it is. Over time it can begin to lack shine, vitality and softness. The secret to glossy shine 1 Mirror shine Enriched with Pearl*, the formula illuminates and smoothes the hair's surface for better light reflection and a mesmerising shine. 2 Cashmere touch Enriched with Protein, the formula nourishes each hair fibre for glossy, irresistible cashmere softness from root to tip. *Mother of Pearl powder. Results Mirror shine, cashmere touch instantly detangled Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Goes well with NutriGloss Shampoo and NutriGloss mask

Shine enhancing Conditioner for Dull hair New formula with reinforced actives Works best on Mid to long, dull hair

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, CI 17200 / Red 33, Nacre Powder, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Behentrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-6, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage