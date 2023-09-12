We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Conditioner 200ml
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Conditioner 200mlimage 2 of L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Conditioner 200mlimage 3 of L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Conditioner 200ml

L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Conditioner 200ml

3.3(6)
Write a review

£3.00

£1.50/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Nutri-Gloss Shine Conditioner 200ml
Enriched with Pearl*, the formula illuminates and smoothes the hair's surface for better light reflection and a mesmerising shine.*Mother of Pearl powderThe science of mid to long, dull hair The longer your hair, the more sensitive it is. Over time it can begin to lack shine, vitality and softness. The secret to glossy shine 1 Mirror shine Enriched with Pearl*, the formula illuminates and smoothes the hair's surface for better light reflection and a mesmerising shine. 2 Cashmere touch Enriched with Protein, the formula nourishes each hair fibre for glossy, irresistible cashmere softness from root to tip. *Mother of Pearl powder. Results Mirror shine, cashmere touch instantly detangled Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1
Goes well withNutriGloss Shampoo and NutriGloss mask
Shine enhancing Conditioner for Dull hairNew formula with reinforced activesWorks best on Mid to long, dull hair
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, CI 17200 / Red 33, Nacre Powder, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Behentrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-6, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. For best results use after Nutri-Gloss Shampoo and for even more shine and softness, try Nutri-Gloss Mask.

View all Smooth & Sleek Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here