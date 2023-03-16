Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 pack

Always Discreet Btq Medium+ Blk 9 Pk Size 10-16

With Always Discreet Boutique Incontinence Pants Black Plus Low-Rise M, bladder weakness doesn’t get in the way of you feeling your best. Discover incredible leak protection that looks like your favourite underwear, thanks to its fabric-like material. Ideal for large amount of bladder leaks up to a full bladder, an ultra-thin super absorbent core turns liquid into gel and locks away wetness instantly, so you feel fresh and secure no matter what. With a curve-hugging, feminine design, these pants are made of silky-soft fabric that looks, fits and feels like your usual underwear. Always Discreet Boutique Pants let you walk with confidence and make sensitive bladder no big deal. They have a low-rise design in black so you can choose the right style for you. Try Always Discreet Boutique Incontinence Pants Black Low-rise M