We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 pack
image 1 of Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 packimage 2 of Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 packimage 3 of Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 packimage 4 of Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 packimage 5 of Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 pack

Always Discreet Boutique Bladder Weakness Pants Black Medium 9 pack

4.6(2209)
Write a review

£7.80

£0.87/each

Always Discreet Btq Medium+ Blk 9 Pk Size 10-16
With Always Discreet Boutique Incontinence Pants Black Plus Low-Rise M, bladder weakness doesn’t get in the way of you feeling your best. Discover incredible leak protection that looks like your favourite underwear, thanks to its fabric-like material. Ideal for large amount of bladder leaks up to a full bladder, an ultra-thin super absorbent core turns liquid into gel and locks away wetness instantly, so you feel fresh and secure no matter what. With a curve-hugging, feminine design, these pants are made of silky-soft fabric that looks, fits and feels like your usual underwear. Always Discreet Boutique Pants let you walk with confidence and make sensitive bladder no big deal. They have a low-rise design in black so you can choose the right style for you. Try Always Discreet Boutique Incontinence Pants Black Low-rise M
Locks bladder leaks & odours in seconds. Ideal for large amounts of leaks, up to a full bladderSuper absorbent. Feels like Underwear. Giving you up to 100% protection & discretionOdour Lock to block odour generated malodourDermatologically testedFlexible ComfortCore & Form-fitting Feminine design with fabric-like feelMade differently – Super-absorbent core that turns liquid to gel and locks it awayDouble LeakGuards to help stop leaks where they happen the mostSize M: UK 10-16. EU 36-44. 70-100cm. High waist pants to hug your curves

View all Bladder Weakness

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here