Aero Festive Selection Box 360G
Product Description
- Smooth bubbly milk chocolate. Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles. Smooth milk chocolate filled with vanilla flavoured bubbles. Smooth milk chocolate filled wth orange flavoured bubbles.
- Cocoa Plan®
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Rainforest Alliance Certiifed cocoa.
- Find out more at ra.org
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- This selection box makes the perfect gift!
- Aero® is the bubbly chocolate bar – and it’s perfect for sharing.
- What makes Aero® so deliciously special? With every bite, the chocolate bubbles inside the smooth chocolate shell will melt effortlessly in your mouth!
- Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you’re catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth milk chocolate. This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades.
- Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we’ve been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as orange joining the range, there’s an Aero® for everyone. When it’s time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™."
- Have you tried Aero® Peppermint Bubbles Giant Tube? They’re deliciously minty little balls of smooth milk chocolate, with a bubbly, peppermint-flavoured centre. These little delights are perfect to share with friends and family.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Share moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
- Four large sharing blocks of bubbly chocolate Contains one milk chocolate, one peppermint one orange and one white flavoured sharing block
- Iconic, effortless, melt-in-the-mouth aerated chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservative
- Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- AERO Chocolate, AERO Peppermint, AERO White, AERO Orange
- Know Your Servings
- 4 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Insert. Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
360g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Sunflower), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in additlon to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2231kJ
|286kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|534kcal
|68kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|29.8g
|3.8g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|17.7g
|2.3g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|7.8g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|60.4g
|7.8g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Milk Chocolate contalns Milk Sollds 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2222kJ
|287kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|532kcal
|69kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|30.2g
|3.9g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|17.8g
|2.3g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|7.4g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|56.8g
|7.3g
|90g
|8%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal, Sunflower), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2229kJ
|286kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|533kcal
|68kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|29.8g
|3.8g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|17.7g
|2.3g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|7.8g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|60.4g
|7.8g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2224kJ
|286kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|532kcal
|68kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|29.6g
|3.8g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|17.6g
|2.3g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|7.8g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|60.5g
|7.8g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
